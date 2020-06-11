CHICAGO and PHOENIX, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Evanston Group, a life sciences consulting firm nationally recognized for making precise matches of specialty talent and experienced consultants for global pharmaceutical, medical device and other companies, today announced the addition of a new executive team led by Michael Romero, President & Chief Revenue Officer, and Nick Katzenbach, Senior Vice President.
In two decades, the company has grown strong relationships with senior executive leaders at many of the most influential names in modern health care. With a 96% satisfaction rate, these leaders count on The Evanston Group for highly specialized A-player expertise essential to support regulatory, quality, and compliance issues and to manage clinical trials, the rapid development of life-changing pharmaceuticals, vaccines, new treatment options, game-changing medical devices, and other ground-breaking initiatives.
Founder and Board Managing Director, Kay Anderson remains CEO with Michael Anderson as Company Secretary and Managing Director.
"We found exactly the right fit in Michael Romero. I'm confident he will propel us to new heights," said Kay Anderson, creator of the firm's innovative adaptive business model. "We thrive on a challenge. When a leader tells us there are 'only a dozen people in the world with a specific expertise,' we can find them. With 4,000 engagements in 20 years, our hallmark is identifying those experts who make the difference every time. In this same manner, we found Michael. His strengths in business, finance, and operations will drive our growth and innovation to accelerate the breakthroughs of the companies we serve."
The crux of The Evanston Group's business model centers on an adaptive business model that brings industry leading competencies that take program and project management to new levels of excellence and help companies solve their most tough challenges.
"I'm excited to lead a company with a vibrant culture and an incredible team, including many new, young leaders looking to propel the company's already strong record forward. My first priority is driving digital transformation and systems automation that accelerates our partnerships with life sciences leaders to speed their rate of success and to achieve record times to market. When our clients win, we win. Given our tremendous growth in the first quarter -- 18.5% over the same quarter last year -- we are poised for explosive growth as more senior executive leaders outsource strategic roles to trusted partners like The Evanston Group," said new president Michael Romero.
Joining Michael on the executive team and having worked for two years together at HCL building a digital transformation organization, Nick Katzenbach brings two decades of developing successful sales teams that consistently deliver top-line growth, strong client partnerships and increased business value. Complementing Michael and Nick is Christine Luke, Chief of Staff.
About The Evanston Group
Founded in metropolitan Chicago in 1999, The Evanston Group, Inc. is a life sciences consulting firm providing specialty talent and A-player consultants to the world's largest pharmaceutical, medical device and other company leaders. The company identifies and places seasoned subject matter experts that understand the complex industry challenges, unique team environments, and clinical, quality and regulatory needs that move therapies closer to cures and advance global medicine. Decades of trusted advising on more than 4,000 engagements stems from a vast network and a precise matching of talent that supports leaders in creating meaningful business and societal impact. The Evanston Group is WBENC certified. Visit: https://evanstongroup.com.
Contact: Kellee Johnson, 312-751-3959 or kjohnson@ballastgroup.com