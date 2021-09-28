SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lifelink Systems today announced a strategic collaboration with Genentech to provide a suite of advanced conversational technology solutions that will support a broad range of patient experience initiatives at the biotechnology leader. Lifelink Systems will provide Genentech with a platform to power smart digital assistants to help clinical trial participants, patients, caregivers, and providers to receive personalized assistance and support related to clinical research programs and approved therapies.
"Genentech is an industry leader and innovator and it's a privilege to be on the digital transformation journey with them," said Greg Johnsen, CEO at Lifelink Systems. "We see an immense opportunity to use conversational AI to shift the dialogue between pharmaceutical companies and their customers to something that is consumer-friendly and accessible. Smart digital assistants that use language to interact with people on their mobile devices is the path forward."
"We are prioritizing investment in patient-facing innovation and believe that conversational digital technology represents a key next generation consumer interface," said Nikheel Kolatkar, MD MPH, Vice President, Scientific Operations at Genentech. "We are working with Lifelink Systems because their platform gives us the ability to digitally engage all demographic groups through intuitive interactive messaging which drives high engagement and satisfaction rates. This capability is especially critical as we see significant growth in decentralized clinical trials and continue to invest in our ability to increase access for disadvantaged communities."
More than 80% of US adults own a smartphone, but traditional healthcare mobile apps have not been widely adopted by patients due to complexity and high onboarding friction. Conversational AI leverages the native SMS and browser interfaces with automated, language-based messaging, making it simple for every user to engage. Conversational solutions can be configured to support a range of workflows, including processes like study awareness, satisfaction surveys, FAQs, adherence, and patient reported outcomes.
Lifelink Systems technology has configurations that are designed to support clinical trial programs and medical information desks.
- Digital navigators will reach out to potential clinical trial participants through their mobile devices, regardless of location, to learn about trial participation, collect transportation preferences, navigate consent, and assess satisfaction
- Approved medical information and support resources regarding dosing, side effects, safety, and support programs are being converted from long clinical documents to simple, conversational interfaces that allow patients, caregivers, and providers to get answers to FAQs on-demand
A Focus on Diversity and Inclusion
The Lifelink Systems technology will also be used by Genentech to help improve clinical trial diversity and inclusive research efforts. People of color remain vastly underrepresented in clinical research and Genentech is on a mission to change that.
In underserved, lower income communities, smartphone penetration is 86%, and 26% use smartphones as their primary digital device. Lifelink Systems powers digital navigators that use language and conversational AI to make it easy for anyone to navigate clinical study participation. Digital navigators can answer questions about the trial, conduct onboarding and enrollment activities, and support the participants throughout the duration of the trial -- all while using culturally appropriate language and tactics.
"Through smart, language-based interactions, digital navigators can lower traditional barriers to participate in critical clinical research," added Kolatkar. "Conversational digital technology from Lifelink Systems will enable us to help bring advanced science to every patient community, regardless of location, race, gender, income, or age."
The Lifelink Systems platform is highly configurable and capable of supporting a range of critical touch points across the full therapy lifecycle from study enrollment through post-approval patient monitoring. As Genentech deploys conversational technology across its portfolio, the companies will partner closely to identify additional expansion opportunities, including pre-protocol testing with patients, real-time site satisfaction surveys, study eConsent, and patient reported outcomes.
###
About Lifelink Systems
Lifelink Systems is pioneering a new class of patient experience technology that's mobile, conversational, and simple. Large hospitals and life sciences companies use Lifelink Systems chatbots to interact and communicate with large, diverse patient populations across a broad spectrum of care workflows. For more information, visit http://www.lifelinksystems.com.
Media Contact
Harvey Henao, Finn Partners, +1 (312) 766-5501, harvey.henao@finnpartners.com
SOURCE LifeLink