WHEAT RIDGE, Colo., May 11, 2022  /PRNewswire/ -- Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. (OTC: LCTC), a global leader in the development and manufacturing of breath alcohol and drug testing devices, has announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

First Quarter Financial Highlights

Lifeloc posted quarterly net revenue of $2.161 million resulting in a quarterly net loss of $(145) thousand, or $(0.06) per diluted share.  These results compare to net revenue of $1.810 million and quarterly net profit of $403 thousand, or $0.16 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2021.  The first quarter 2021 results include a gain of $465 thousand from the SBA Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness.  Revenue for the quarter increased by 19% versus the first quarter last year, primarily through demand recovery from the COVID-19 global pandemic as well as new product adoption.  Increasing research and development investment contributed to the loss in this quarter.

New platform LX9 and LT7 devices are producing strong sales growth.  The L-series devices feature a high-resolution modern display with a highly customizable user interface.  Their features and performance have driven penetration by meeting previously unaddressable market needs, such as wider temperature ranges and fast customization that incorporates local languages.  We expect that most L-series sales will be incremental to FC-series devices rather than displacing FC sales.  The L-series devices are meeting the requirements of the most modern registration standards, such as SAI's (Standards Australia International) latest AS 3547:2019 standards for Breath Alcohol Detectors.

Our most important goal remains the convergence of the global need for rapid detection of drugs of abuse with Lifeloc's capability of building easy-to-use portable testing equipment.  We intend to use the SpinDx™ technology platform, sometimes referred to as "Lab on a Disk", to develop a series of devices and tests that could be used at roadside, emergency rooms and in workplace testing to get a rapid and quantitative measure for a panel of drugs of abuse.  The first test we intend to offer is the SpinDx device with disks for delta-9-THC detection from an oral fluid sample collected from a test subject.  Then we intend to offer a device based on our recently updated LX9 breathalyzer to collect a sample for analysis from breath, which coupled with the SpinDx device will be our marijuana breathalyzer system.  We have improved the detection sensitivity for delta-9-THC as well as the test speed and robustness of the device.  We are continuing to work on developing this system into a device that can be used for roadside testing, as well as other contexts requiring fast response.  Additional personnel and new equipment resources have been committed to finalizing the development of the first products of the SpinDx technology platform.

"We are glad to see more sales recovery in 2022, with many customers having deferred new equipment purchases during the pandemic," commented Dr. Wayne Willkomm, President and CEO.  "However, we are not just relying on pent up demand for sales growth, but instead our strong pipeline of recent and upcoming product releases will be the big driver.  The Easycal® calibration station and the premium L-series devices are finding broad acceptance and the R.A.D.A.R.® 200 devices have been released to sales.  The L-series devices have grown from a small base to a significant contributor to revenue and margin.  Revenue from these is expected to provide the continued funding to push the SpinDx product platform across the finish line to commercialization.   Research and development expenses will remain high in this push to complete the first of many products built on the SpinDx platform, prioritizing substantial value creation over short-term profitability.  We are working towards the goal of initial SpinDx sales this year."

About Lifeloc Technologies

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. (OTC: LCTC) is a trusted U.S. manufacturer of evidential breath alcohol testers and related training and supplies for Workplace, Law Enforcement, Corrections and International customers.  Lifeloc stock trades over-the-counter under the symbol LCTC.  We are a fully reporting Company with our SEC filings available on our web site, www.lifeloc.com/investor.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve substantial risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release, including statements about our strategies, expectations about new and existing products, market demand, acceptance of new and existing products, technologies and opportunities, market size and growth, and return on investments in products and market, are based on information available to us on the date of this document, and we assume no obligation to update such forward-looking statements. Investors are strongly encouraged to review the section titled "Risk Factors" in our SEC filings.

Easycal® and R.A.D.A.R.® are registered trademarks of Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.

SpinDx™ is a trademark of Sandia Corporation.

Amy Evans 

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. 

http://www.lifeloc.com 

(303) 431-9500

 

LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Condensed Balance Sheets



ASSETS





























March 31, 2022 (Unaudited)





December 31, 2021

CURRENT ASSETS:









Cash

$

2,018,828



$

2,571,668



Accounts receivable, net



798,748





562,092



Inventories, net



2,514,112





2,668,789



Prepaid expenses and other



167,006





56,897



      Total current assets



5,498,694





5,859,446















PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, at cost:













Land



317,932





317,932



Building



1,928,795





1,928,795



Real-time Alcohol Detection And Recognition equipment and software



569,448





569,448



Production equipment, software and space modifications



958,785





958,785



Training courses



432,375





432,375



Office equipment, software and space modifications



216,618





216,618



Sales and marketing equipment and space modifications



226,356





226,356



Research and development equipment, software and space modifications

467,485





456,685



Less accumulated depreciation



(2,628,470)





(2,518,966)



     Total property and equipment, net



2,489,324





2,588,028















OTHER ASSETS:













Patents, net



115,920





134,428



Deposits and other



163,480





163,480



Deferred taxes



248,024





204,449



     Total other assets



527,424





502,357

















     Total assets

$

8,515,442



$

8,949,831















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

CURRENT LIABILITIES:













Accounts payable

$

295,523



$

445,985



Term loan payable, current portion



48,887





48,513



Customer deposits



166,100





170,952



Accrued expenses



155,299





298,530



Deferred revenue, current portion



74,460





71,604



Reserve for warranty expense



46,500





46,500



      Total current liabilities



786,769





1,082,084















TERM LOAN PAYABLE, net of current portion and













debt issuance costs



1,255,727





1,267,551















DEFERRED REVENUE, net of current portion



6,486





6,430



      Total liabilities



2,048,982





2,356,065





























COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

























STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:













Common stock, no par value; 50,000,000 shares













  authorized, 2,454,116 shares outstanding



4,668,014





4,650,812



Retained earnings



1,798,446





1,942,954



      Total stockholders' equity



6,466,460





6,593,766

















      Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

8,515,442



$

8,949,831

 

LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Condensed Statements of Income (Unaudited)











Three Months Ended March 31,

REVENUES:



2022





2021



Product sales

$

2,111,757



$

1,775,447



Royalties



26,640





12,564



Rental income



22,239





21,532



Total



2,160,636





1,809,543















COST OF SALES



1,318,747





985,666















GROSS PROFIT



841,889





823,877















OPERATING EXPENSES:













Research and development



390,024





307,212



Sales and marketing



276,637





230,478



General and administrative



352,833





350,120



Total



1,019,494





887,810















OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)



(177,605)





(63,933)















OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):













Forgiveness of Paycheck Protection loan



0





465,097



Interest income



432





499



Interest expense



(10,910)





(13,517)



Total 



(10,478)





452,079















NET INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE PROVISION FOR TAXES



(188,083)





388,146















BENEFIT FROM (PROVISION FOR) FEDERAL AND STATE INCOME TAXES

43,575





15,325















NET INCOME (LOSS)

$

(144,508)



$

403,471















NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE, BASIC

$

(0.06)



$

0.16















NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE, DILUTED

$

(0.06)



$

0.16















WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, BASIC



2,454,116





2,454,116















WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, DILUTED



2,454,116





2,454,116

 

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.

Condensed Statements of Stockholders' Equity (Unaudited)

































Three Months Ended March 31,





2022



2021

Total stockholders' equity, beginning balances

$

6,593,766



$

5,900,642















Common stock (no shares issued during periods):













Beginning balances



4,650,812





4,633,655



Stock based compensation expense related













 to stock options



17,202





17,157



Ending balances



4,668,014





4,650,812















Retained earnings:













Beginning balances



1,942,954





1,266,987



Net income (loss)



(144,508)





403,471



Ending balances



1,798,446





1,670,458















Total stockholders' equity, ending balances

$

6,466,460



$

6,321,270

 

LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)























Three Months Ended March 31,

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

2022



2021



Net income (loss)

$

(144,508)



$

403,471



Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash













 provided from (used in) operating activities-















Forgiveness of Paycheck Protection loan (round 1)



-





(465,097)



   Depreciation and amortization



129,088





66,828



   Provision for inventory obsolescence, net change



34,789





-



   Deferred taxes, net change



(43,575)





(1,441)



   Stock based compensation expense related to













     stock options



17,202





17,157



Changes in operating assets and liabilities-













   Accounts receivable



(236,656)





(169,622)



   Inventories 



119,888





(82,022)



   Income taxes receivable 



-





(13,884)



   Prepaid expenses and other 



(110,109)





(20,606)



   Accounts payable 



(150,462)





21,968



   Customer deposits 



(4,852)





6,170



   Accrued expenses 



(143,231)





(102,547)



   Deferred revenue 



2,912





2,249





           Net cash provided from (used in)















            operating activities



(529,514)





(337,376)

















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:













Purchases of property and equipment



(10,800)





-





           Net cash (used in) investing activities



(10,800)





-

















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:













Proceeds from Paycheck Protection loan (round 2)



-





471,347



Principal payments made on term loan



(12,526)





(12,006)





           Net cash provided from (used in) financing















            activities



(12,526)





459,341

















NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH



(552,840)





121,965

















CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD



2,571,668





2,195,070

















CASH, END OF PERIOD

$

2,018,828



$

2,317,035

















SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION:













Cash paid for interest

$

9,834



$

13,246

 

