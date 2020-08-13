WHEAT RIDGE, Colo., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. (OTC: LCTC), a global leader in the development and manufacturing of breath alcohol and drug testing devices, has announced financial results for the second quarter and for the six months ended June 30, 2020.
Second Quarter Financial Highlights
Lifeloc posted quarterly net revenue of $1.320 million resulting in a quarterly net loss of $350 thousand, or $(0.14) per diluted share. These results compare to net revenue of $2.338 million and net income of $219 thousand, or $0.09 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2019. Revenue for the current quarter declined 44% versus the second quarter last year. Net revenue of $3,338 million and a net loss of $515 thousand, or $0.20 per diluted share, compare to net revenue of $4.406 million and net income of $250 thousand, or $0.10 per diluted share, for the same six months of 2019.
This sales decline and the resulting loss are primarily a result of the global Covid-19 pandemic. Travel bans, governmental orders, and social distancing guidelines continue to force severe contractions in demand in both domestic and international markets. As an essential part of transportation and public safety, Lifeloc has continued operations during this time. To encourage demand and assure users of the safety of Lifeloc brand breath alcohol testers, we commissioned an independent laboratory study to assess the risk of viral cross contamination between users. As previously reported, this study showed no risk of viral cross contamination between users of Lifeloc brand breath alcohol testers.
We have implemented structural cost savings throughout the company. Lifeloc is complying with all currently published SBA guidance on loan forgiveness, and we are hopeful that the Paycheck Protection loan obtained in May of $465 thousand will be forgiven.
Current market conditions do not change our vision that Lifeloc is becoming the world's leading provider of real-time alcohol and drug abuse detection and monitoring equipment. In fact, current conditions highlight the urgency of achieving this vision. We continue to invest strongly in product development, and are currently focused on R.A.D.A.R. and SpinDx, which we expect to significantly impact performance.
Our new breath alcohol testers, the LX9 and LT7 have been released and are on the U.S. Department of Transportation Conforming Products List, are starting to find adoption both domestically and internationally. With highly flexible configuration, multiple language capability and a wide temperature use range, these breathalyzers are expected to facilitate future sales growth. Additionally, our Easycal® G2 has broadened our automated calibration capability and is compatible with our existing installed base of professional breathalyzers as well as the new LX9 and LT7. The G2 model also includes RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) reading of calibration standard data, which further automates the calibration process.
Likewise, the R.A.D.A.R.® (Real-time Alcohol Detection and Reporting) model 200 has been released to manufacturing and is in final testing. This new model has updated communication, improved GPS accuracy and mechanical reliability. These devices have alcohol monitoring capability and onboard biometrics that automatically verify the identity of the test subject and are intended as a tool for supervising offenders. This alternative to incarceration represents a critical step in moving our business towards a recurring monitoring revenue model and is expected to contribute to an increase in revenue and earnings this year and in the future.
Our SpinDx-based marijuana breathalyzer remains a key product of interest in attempts to address the broadening legalization of marijuana. Legalization and decriminalization of marijuana only increases the need for a rapid, quantitative roadside test to identify drivers under the influence of marijuana. The ability of our technology to detect delta-9-THC down to a concentration of 5 nanograms per milliliter and to collect a testable sample from a vapor stream has been demonstrated in our laboratories, and we continue the development work needed to convert this technology into a simple-to-operate device that is suitable for roadside testing. Detection of THC is accomplished through the SpinDx technology, licensed exclusively by Lifeloc Technologies for drugs of abuse from Sandia National Laboratory. We are targeting the end of 2021 for the first product release from this platform.
"COVID-19 and the impact of this pandemic dominate the current business environment," said CEO Dr. Wayne Willkomm. "But we remain committed to accomplishing our vision of growing the monitoring portion of our business and developing products for real-time drug testing. The Lifeloc board of directors endorses our commitment to research and development, even if losses persist until the release of the SpinDx and marijuana breathalyzer products."
About Lifeloc Technologies
Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. (OTC: LCTC) is a trusted U.S. manufacturer of evidential breath alcohol testers and related training and supplies for Workplace, Law Enforcement, Corrections and International customers.
LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Condensed Balance Sheets
ASSETS
June 30,
2020
December 31,
CURRENT ASSETS:
(Unaudited)
2019
Cash
$
2,625,098
$
3,185,996
Accounts receivable, net
539,672
641,239
Inventories, net
2,430,448
1,986,299
Income taxes receivable
153,557
6,750
Prepaid expenses and other
107,777
18,857
Total current assets
5,856,552
5,839,141
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, at cost:
Land
317,932
317,932
Building
1,928,795
1,928,795
Real-time Alcohol Detection And Recognition equipment and software
569,448
569,448
Production equipment, software and space modifications
976,621
976,621
Training courses
432,375
432,375
Office equipment, software and space modifications
218,074
208,986
Sales and marketing equipment and space modifications
232,600
232,600
Research and development equipment, software and space modifications
172,429
172,429
Less accumulated depreciation
(2,144,016)
(1,959,541)
Total property and equipment, net
2,704,258
2,879,645
OTHER ASSETS:
Patents, net
157,619
145,323
Deposits and other
132,850
74,027
Deferred taxes
98,174
86,658
Total other assets
388,643
306,008
Total assets
$
8,949,453
$
9,024,794
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Accounts payable
$
358,482
$
261,798
Term loan payable, current portion
45,966
44,879
Paycheck Protection loan payable
465,097
-
Customer deposits
166,080
214,031
Accrued expenses
210,484
290,458
Deferred revenue, current portion
44,409
45,874
Reserve for warranty expense
45,000
45,000
Total current liabilities
1,335,518
902,040
TERM LOAN PAYABLE, net of current portion and
debt issuance costs
1,301,023
1,324,467
DEFERRED REVENUE, net of current portion
3,166
6,066
Total liabilities
2,639,707
2,232,573
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Common stock, no par value; 50,000,000 shares
authorized, 2,454,116 shares outstanding
4,635,727
4,603,304
Retained earnings
1,674,019
2,188,917
Total stockholders' equity
6,309,746
6,792,221
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
8,949,453
$
9,024,794
LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Condensed Statements of Income (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
REVENUES:
2020
2019
Product sales
$
1,265,698
$
2,166,634
Royalties
32,851
150,146
Rental income
21,489
20,942
Total
1,320,038
2,337,722
COST OF SALES
991,969
1,182,588
GROSS PROFIT
328,069
1,155,134
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Research and development
182,485
243,369
Sales and marketing
274,780
315,539
General and administrative
324,041
295,618
Total
781,306
854,526
OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
(453,237)
300,608
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):
Interest income
3,242
7,850
Interest expense
(14,016)
(14,468)
Total
(10,774)
(6,618)
NET INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE PROVISION FOR TAXES
(464,011)
293,990
BENEFIT FROM (PROVISION FOR) FEDERAL AND STATE INCOME TAXES
114,419
(75,270)
NET INCOME (LOSS)
$
(349,592)
$
218,720
NET INCOME (LOSS)PER SHARE, BASIC
$
(0.14)
$
0.09
NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE, DILUTED
$
(0.14)
$
0.09
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, BASIC
2,454,116
2,454,116
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, DILUTED
2,454,116
2,454,116
LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Condensed Statements of Income (Unaudited)
Six Months Ended June 30,
REVENUES:
2020
2019
Product sales
$
3,203,564
$
4,136,735
Royalties
92,132
222,984
Rental income
42,678
46,764
Total
3,338,374
4,406,483
COST OF SALES
2,232,229
2,319,147
GROSS PROFIT
1,106,145
2,087,336
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Research and development
479,382
489,168
Sales and marketing
601,344
631,922
General and administrative
680,928
620,793
Total
1,761,654
1,741,883
OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
(655,509)
345,453
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):
Interest income
10,418
17,272
Interest expense
(28,147)
(28,891)
Total
(17,729)
(11,619)
NET INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE PROVISION FOR TAXES
(673,238)
333,834
BENEFIT FROM (PROVISION FOR) FEDERAL AND STATE INCOME TAXES
158,340
(84,150)
NET INCOME (LOSS)
$
(514,898)
$
249,684
NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE, BASIC
$
(0.20)
$
0.10
NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE, DILUTED
$
(0.20)
$
0.10
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, BASIC
2,454,116
2,454,116
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, DILUTED
2,454,116
2,454,116
Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.
Condensed Statements of Stockholders' Equity (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Total shareholders' equity, beginning balances
$
6,659,026
$
6,193,863
$
6,792,221
$
6,160,737
Common stock (no shares issued during periods):
Beginning balances
4,635,415
4,599,808
4,603,304
4,597,646
Stock based compensation expense related to stock options
312
1,059
32,423
3,221
Ending balances
4,635,727
4,600,867
4,635,727
4,600,867
Retained earnings:
Beginning balances
2,023,611
1,594,055
2,188,917
1,563,091
Net income (loss)
(349,592)
218,720
(514,898)
249,684
Ending balances
1,674,019
1,812,775
1,674,019
1,812,775
Total shareholders' equity, ending balances
$
6,309,746
$
6,413,642
$
6,309,746
$
6,413,642
LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
Six Months Ended June 30,
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
2020
2019
Net income (loss)
$
(514,898)
$
249,684
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash
provided by (used in) operating activities-
Depreciation and amortization
191,493
207,725
Provision for doubtful accounts, net change
5,000
-
Provision for inventory obsolescence, net change
42,265
7,500
Deferred taxes, net change
(11,516)
(7,616)
Stock based compensation expense related to
stock options
32,423
3,221
Changes in operating assets and liabilities-
Accounts receivable
96,567
(230,626)
Inventories
(486,414)
(662,940)
Income taxes receivable
(146,807)
90,629
Prepaid expenses and other
(88,920)
(94,426)
Deposits and other
(58,823)
62,883
Accounts payable
96,684
109,760
Customer deposits
(47,951)
120,330
Accrued expenses
(79,974)
24,770
Deferred revenue
(4,365)
16,657
Net cash (used in)
operating activities
(975,236)
(102,449)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Purchases of property and equipment
(9,088)
(128,614)
Patent filing expense
(18,772)
-
Net cash (used in) investing activities
(27,860)
(128,614)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Principal payments made on term loan
(22,899)
(22,156)
Proceeds from Paycheck Protection loan
465,097
-
Net cash provided from (used in)
financing activities
442,198
(22,156)
NET (DECREASE) IN CASH
(560,898)
(253,219)
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD
3,185,996
2,788,327
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD
$
2,625,098
$
2,535,108
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION:
Cash paid for interest
$
27,605
$
28,349
Cash paid for income tax
$
20,063
$
-