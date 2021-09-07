LifeStance Health Logo (PRNewsfoto/LifeStance Health)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST), one of the nation's largest providers of outpatient mental health care, today announced that members of the management team will present at the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, September 13, 2021.

Michael Lester, chief executive officer, J. Michael Bruff, chief financial officer, and Danish Qureshi, chief growth officer, will hold a fireside chat at 2:00 p.m. ET via a virtual webcast. A live webcast of the event will be available on LifeStance Health's investor relations website at https://investor.lifestance.com/. A recording of the presentation will be available on the investor relations website following the conclusion of the meeting. 

ABOUT LIFESTANCE HEALTH

Founded in 2017, LifeStance Health (NASDAQ: LFST) is reimagining mental health. We are one of the nation's largest providers of virtual and in-person outpatient mental health care for children, adolescents and adults experiencing a variety of mental health conditions. Our mission is to help people lead healthier, more fulfilling lives by improving access to trusted, affordable and personalized mental healthcare. LifeStance Health employs approximately 4,000 psychiatrists, advanced practice nurses, psychologists and therapists and operates across 31 states and over 450 centers. To learn more, please visit www.LifeStance.com.

 

