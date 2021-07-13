NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lifestyle Today is now nationally syndicated and will be airing in New York (DMA 1) on WLNY/CBS Saturdays at 3:30pm, in Los Angeles (DMA 2) on KCAL/CBS Saturdays at 5:30am, Philadelphia (DMA 4) on WPSG/CW on Saturdays at 12:30pm and in Dallas (DMA 5) on KTXA/CW Saturdays at 10:30am.
Lifestyle Today premiered on July 11, 2020, in New York on WLNY/CBS amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Just a year later, Lifestyle Today is entering season 3 which premieres August 14th and will now air in 4 of the top 5 markets in the nation.
The show features a variety of content including ideas and inspiration that fit your interests! A fast-paced, interactive, and upbeat lifestyle program designed to inform, educate, and engage audiences. The show includes celebrity interviews, seasonal tips, expert advice and so much more!
Justine Santaniello, the host and executive producer of Lifestyle Today, is a lifestyle expert, entrepreneur and mom who created the show in her home state out of pure necessity.
"After years appearing as an on-air expert, I found there wasn't a show in the New York market that allowed experts to come on and bring their product-based segments while also featuring celebrity interviews, live demonstrations, and other editorial content." Santaniello said. "I wanted to bring it all together to create a fun, editorial version of a pay-for-play show. Essentially, redefining what a pay-for-play show could be."
Justine is known in the industry as a multimedia lifestyle contributor and a top authority for providing engaging content and innovative products. She has been seen on popular programs across the country including Access Hollywood Live, The Wendy Williams Show, Inside Edition, Fox & Friends, Yahoo!, Amazon Studios, FOX Business and beyond. Justine has made over 1,000 TV appearances on NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, CW, WE, The Hallmark Channel, The Weather Channel and QVC.
