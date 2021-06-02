MOBILE, Ala., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When Kathy and Clifton (Clif) Summers adopted their first puppy in 2020, they had no idea how many food options were on the market… or how confusing those options would be. After an exhaustive search, they decided they wanted to feed their new dog Pet Wants, but it wasn't available in Mobile. Now the Summers are pleased to announce that they will fill that gap by launching their own Pet Wants location – Pet Wants Mobile Bay.
"When we adopted Axel, we were overwhelmed with all the decisions we had to make, including what food to choose. I went to a variety of local pet stores and could barely get an associate to speak to me, much less make a qualified recommendation on what to feed our pup. Unwilling to accept anything but the best for our new family member, we found Pet Wants and decided that we could be the resource our community needed for fresh, high-quality pet food," Kathy said.
Pet Wants' specially-crafted, private-label pet food formulas are made in small batches with fresh, natural ingredients enhanced with vitamins and minerals for a complete and balanced diet in every bowl, all made in the USA. Pet Wants Mobile Bay has multiple blends of dog and cat food formulas as well as healing salve, calming balm, anti-itch spray, paw wax and more. Pet Wants Mobile Bay is a mobile business that offers free, personal delivery throughout Mobile and Baldwin counties.
"With the research we've done, the training we've completed and the resources we have through Pet Wants, we've truly become pet nutrition experts. While we are crazy about our products, our goal is really to help pet parents understand the world of pet nutrition so they can find the best products for their pets. We aren't just trying to sell Pet Wants' products," Clifton said.
Pet Wants has a money-back guarantee on the freshness and quality of the food, the company only sources the best salmon, chicken, lamb, brown rice and other ingredients available. There's no sugar added, no fillers and no animal by-products and Pet Wants never uses corn, wheat, soy or dyes, which makes the food great for animals with allergies.
In addition to Axel, the Summers – who are lifetime Mobile residents – have a 13-year-old calico named Chrissy. They are looking forward to helping both of their furry family members live long, healthy lives with Pet Wants.
"Our pets are really our children and we understand how important it is to keep them happy and healthy for as long as possible. We know Pet Wants will help make that possible not only for Axel and Chrissy, but for the other pets in our community," Kathy said.
To learn more about Pet Wants Mobile Bay, call 251-206-7962, email KSummers@PetWants.com or visit https://www.petwants.com/mobilebay/.
