TORONTO, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lift & Co. Expo Toronto has been rescheduled to November 19-21, 2021 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. The official event manager, MVP Education LLC, and the event producer, MCI, have announced that Lift & Co. Expo, originally scheduled for July 16-18, 2021, is moving to later in 2021 to deliver the safest possible experience that Canada knows and loves.
"Lift & Co. Expo is the event that's known for bringing the Canadian Cannabis community together, and many look forward to building their product brands, the education content and the unmatched networking opportunities that come with the experience," said Shawn Pierce, President of Strategic Events, Meetings & Incentives at MCI. "We believe that in order to safely bring the industry back together again, it's necessary to reschedule Lift & Co. Expo to November 19-21, 2021."
Lift & Co. Expo Toronto 2021 prioritizes the health and safety of all participants and will have proper protocol and measures in place this November to welcome businesses, buyers, sellers, and consumers within the Canadian cannabis industry. The 2021 event will build upon the core elements that make Lift & Co. Expo Canada's largest and most beloved cannabis event with new additions including expanded educational programming, new networking opportunities, and an exciting new programming component: the Lift Psychedelics Business Summit.
Ticket sales, speakers, and an agenda will be announced soon at http://www.liftexpo.ca.
ABOUT MCI
MCI is a global engagement and marketing agency. We design human-centric solutions that unleash the power of people to deliver innovation and growth for our clients. Our offering includes live & virtual events, strategic & digital communications, consulting & community solutions. We help brands, companies, associations and not-for-profits solve their challenges, bringing their people together to shape their tomorrow. MCI is an independently owned company headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, with a global presence in 60 offices across 31 countries. http://www.mci-group.com
MCI's US headquarters is in the Washington, DC area with offices in New York, Baltimore, Dallas, and Chicago. http://www.mci-group.com
