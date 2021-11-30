MIAMI, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Previously part of the Rolls-Royce US organization, Syncrolift® is now an integral part of the Nekkar Group, a Norwegian maritime industrial giant.
"Our Miami office will be the headquarters for our many projects in the Americas," said Jan-Erik Halvorsen who leads the technical support activity in Miami. "Most of our installations are still operational and some even after more than 60 years" said Halvorsen, and "we support over one hundred shipyards in our territory from Hudson Bay in the North to Tierra del Fuego in the South".
Miami has been chosen because of its logistics connections to both North and South America. Among the team working with Halvorsen are Geoff Stokoe who was President of the company from 1989 to 2005, and Miriam Rodriguez who is Syncrolift's Customer Support Manager. Stokoe is originally from England, and Rodriguez is from Cuba; both have worked with Syncrolift® for almost 40 years.
Syncrolift® has an extensive network of Service Centers around the world, having full support from an international team of experienced shiplift engineers based in Norway. Syncrolift ® Inc. pioneered the concept of lifting ships out of the water for drydocking and repair. The original lift was built at the Bertram Yard in Miami and since then the company has supplied over 250 shiplifts in 66 countries worldwide. Some of these platforms lift nuclear-powered submarines and bulk carriers up to 100,000 deadweight tons.
The beat goes on at Syncrolift®, and today's installations make today's shipyards even more productive than before using innovative engineering technology and transfer systems. Modern high-tech ship designs have many distinct kinds of propulsion units and have many different hull forms. Thus todays Syncrolifts® have to be much more capable in accommodating all kinds of workboats, including tugs, high speed ferries and offshore support boats for drydocking. Syncrolift's Fast Docking™ products provide that capability.
Come and see Syncrolift® Inc. on Stand #2629 at the International Workboat Show in New Orleans from December 1st through 3rd.
