ATLANTA, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the popular song goes, "Who runs the world – girls!" And woman power is making a difference at Liger Partners, a leading full-service marketing firm in Atlanta. The company takes empowerment seriously, crediting their talented, ambitious female leaders for creating the B2B marketing companies desire. Liger is growing rapidly, doubling in size since last December.
"A tremendous part of our recent growth and success is attributed to our strong, seasoned leadership team. They bring ambition, skill, enthusiasm, confidence, and amazing ideas to the table, allowing us to deliver exceptional results for our diverse, high-growth client base," said Eric Holtzclaw, Chief Visionary Partner at Liger. "That's why we're so excited to officially announce these new roles and promotions."
● Cynthia Hayes has been named Managing Partner at Liger Partners. She will continue to lead client success and will head the diversity, equity and inclusion efforts at Liger. Cynthia brought 20 years of marketing and communications expertise when she joined the Liger team three years ago. She has also served as a grant writer and a diversity and inclusion communications consultant for local nonprofit organizations. Cynthia holds a Master's of Science in Corporate and Organizational Communications from Northeastern University and a Bachelor's of Science from Virginia Tech with a focus on Consumer Studies.
● Vanessa Martinez has become a named Partner at Liger Partners. She currently serves as Director of New Revenue. She started working with Liger when the brand launched in 2019 as the head of the social media and content team. Liger's sales and marketing teams have thrived under Vanessa's strategic leadership. She has launched attention-getting campaigns such as the War on Unicorns. Vanessa is committed to saving the world from boring, broken marketing.
● Sandra Gurley has joined Liger as the Creative Director. Sandra spearheads visual and brand communications and solutions for all of the firm's clients. Sandra came to Liger with over 20 years of experience as a creative lead professional bringing brand vision to life in marketing and business development channels. She has won various awards for her outstanding work, including the PIAG Print Excellence Award, IBM Employee Execute Award, Team and Win Awards, and IBM QMS Corporate Artist. She holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree from the State University of New York. When she isn't nerding out about brand identity, she stays active with the PTA at her children's schools and volunteers as a Faith Formation teacher.
About Liger Partners
Based in Atlanta, Liger Partners is a full-service marketing firm delivering everything from an engaging social presence to a full outside marketing solution crafted to an organization's specific needs. Why the name Liger? Because, much like the creature from the movie Napoleon Dynamite, we're a bunch of marketing and operations experts bred for our skills in magic. … and our awesome dance moves and mad nunchuck skills aren't half bad either. Connect with us on Linked-in/LigerPartners, @LigerPartners, or Facebook, or visit the website.
Media Contact
Melissa Watkins, Liger Partners, 8044025316, melissa@ligerpartners.com
SOURCE Liger Partners