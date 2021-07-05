FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This partnership between Code 4 Northwest and Lighthouse strengthens and expands the individual influence of each. Code 4 Northwest has agreed to assist in identifying wellness resources that are available in the Pacific Northwest region, which can be promoted through the Lighthouse Health & Wellness app to benefit as many first responders as possible. As a partner organization, Lighthouse H&W will work to introduce Code 4 Northwest and the work they do to relevant Lighthouse H&W participating agencies. This exemplifies Lighthouse's declared mission to foster the discovery, development, and distribution of health and wellness tools, information, and initiatives that address the unique challenges faced by first responders and those who support them.
Lighthouse Health & Wellness is a public benefit corporation dedicated to ensuring that all public safety agencies have the ability to provide their employees and those that support them with confidential and anonymous access to health and wellness information. At the foundation of Lighthouse Heath & Wellness' efforts is the Lighthouse Core program, consisting of free access to the Lighthouse Health & Wellness library and a no-cost custom mobile application tailored specifically to the needs of each participating agency. The wellness library includes content covering a number of topics including personal wellness, mental health, physical fitness, financial fitness, substance use and addiction, self-assessments, training, therapist-finder, chaplain connection and more.
Code 4 Northwest is an entirely volunteer-run, free and confidential crisis response and referral network for Washington State active and retired first responders, EMS, corrections, civilian support personnel, and their families. Code 4 Northwest was created to ensure Washington State's first responders have access to the best help possible when in crisis. Code 4 Northwest is dedicated to providing the best personalized service and resources to those individuals experiencing a crisis. Calls are answered by a live person who understands the issues first responders face. All call-takers are current or former first responders or work in the public safety/EMS field in Washington State.
About Lighthouse Health & Wellness
Lighthouse Health & Wellness is a public benefit corporation with a mandated mission of ensuring that every public safety agency in the United States can provide its employees and their families with confidential and anonymous access to health and wellness resources. Lighthouse Health & Wellness accomplishes this by providing mobile app and web portal platforms that provide our nation's first responders private access to culturally competent, cutting edge health and wellness information and resources. Lighthouse Health & Wellness was formed through parent company Apex Mobile's work in creating mobile and app-based communications for law enforcement and public safety agencies throughout the US. For more information about Lighthouse Health & Wellness and their first responder health and wellness programs call 949-305-7008 or go to https://www.lighthousehw.org.
Media Contact
Stephen Gregg, Lighthouse Health & Wellness, 714-350-7670, steve@lighthousehw.org
SOURCE Lighthouse Health & Wellness