FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kaci Wheeler has been hired as Vice President of Operations of Lighthouse Health & Wellness (H&W), bringing dynamic experience to help guide the organization's rapid growth.
Wheeler is a seasoned, creative, dedicated project leader with over 17 years of experience in business development, web development, strategic planning, and project management. She has led teams in various industries, most recently at Endeavor Business Media and PennWell. Among her career highlights is managing the fulfillment of Marketing Solutions projects from Division inception to over $2.2 million in revenue in 4 years. Hallmarks of her work include excellent communication, measurable results, and exemplary customer service.
Wheeler's extensive experience in project management and leadership make her a valuable addition to the Lighthouse H&W team. "I am very excited to be welcoming Kaci Wheeler to our executive team. I'm honored to have Kaci helping us engineer the next level of our organization," said Joe Ramirez, Founder of Lighthouse Health & Wellness.
As Vice President of Operations, Wheeler will oversee day-to-day operations and collaborate with senior management, directing the organization's growth and success as it expands horizons in 2022 and beyond. "I'm excited to start this new journey with Lighthouse! It's imperative that we support first responders and their families with resources in times of trauma," Wheeler said.
Wheeler will have the opportunity to impact many new projects being developed at Lighthouse H&W, as the organization's recent collaboration with FirstNet®, Built with AT&T, has provided additional resources and growth opportunities. FirstNet is built with AT&T in public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority, an independent agency within the federal government. It is the only nationwide, high-speed broadband communications platform dedicated to and purpose-built for America's first responders and the extended public safety community.
AT&T's founding sponsorship of Lighthouse strengthens and expands the impact of each organization's mission. With AT&T's support, Lighthouse Health & Wellness will be able to greatly accelerate wellness outreach efforts to first responders across the nation, expand its no-cost custom app development program, and continue to evolve the Lighthouse Health & Wellness Resource Library. This will further Lighthouse's declared mission to foster the discovery, development and distribution of health and wellness tools and information that address the unique challenges faced by first responders and those who support them.
About Lighthouse Health & Wellness
Lighthouse Health & Wellness is a public benefit corporation with a mandated mission of ensuring that every public safety agency in the United States can provide its employees and their families with confidential and anonymous access to health and wellness resources. The organization accomplishes this by providing mobile app and web portal platforms that provide our nation's first responders private access to culturally competent, cutting edge health and wellness information and resources. Beyond the technology platform, Lighthouse Health & Wellness also offers custom wellness programming and support plans that are specifically tailored to individual agency needs, and can include on-site support, coordinating speaking engagements, developing enrichment materials, peer support team training, and more. Lighthouse Health & Wellness was formed through parent company Apex Mobile's work in creating mobile and app-based communications for law enforcement and public safety agencies throughout the US. For more information about the organization and their first responder health and wellness programs call 949-305-7008 or go to lighthousehw.org.
