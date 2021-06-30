FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lighthouse Health & Wellness Sponsoring BluePaz 2021 First Responder Conference
The partnership between BluePaz and Lighthouse Health & Wellness strengthens and expands the individual influence of each. Lighthouse H&W has committed to the Integrity Level sponsorship of Dr. Dara's BluePaz First Responder Health & Wellness Conference, taking place September 24, 2021 and October 1, 2021. This sponsorship allows for 40 first responders to attend the two full days of workshops at the 2021 conference. This exemplifies Lighthouse's declared mission to foster the discovery, development, and distribution of health and wellness tools, information, and initiatives that address the unique challenges faced by first responders and those who support them.
Dr. Rampersad & BluePaz – Responding to First Responders
Dr. Dara Rampersad is a First Responder and Forensic psychologist who is licensed in both Arizona and Hawaii. He is certified in Crisis Intervention Teams (CIT) as a CIT Coordinator, and is trained in Critical Incident Stress Management (CISM), and FBI- Crisis Negotiator Teams (CNT). In addition, Dr. Rampersad is licensed as a professional counselor in Arizona and Colorado, and is nationally board certified in counseling, with over 20 years of experience in the mental health field. Dr. Rampersad owns and operates BluePaz First Responder Services, which hosts annual first responder health and wellness conferences and provides counseling, consulting, coaching, critical incident stress debriefings, and training to first responders and their departments on resiliency, stress management and other pertinent topics.
Lighthouse Health & Wellness: Taking Care of Those Who Take Care of Us
Lighthouse Health & Wellness is a public benefit corporation dedicated to ensuring that all public safety agencies can provide their employees and those that support them with confidential and anonymous access to health and wellness information. At the foundation of Lighthouse Heath & Wellness' efforts is the Lighthouse Core program, consisting of free access to the Lighthouse Health & Wellness library and a no-cost custom mobile application tailored specifically to the needs of each participating agency. The wellness library includes content covering a number of topics including personal wellness, mental health, physical fitness, financial fitness, substance use and addiction, self-assessments, training, therapist-finder, chaplain connection and more.
In addition to the wellness library, Lighthouse Health & Wellness produces articles and monthly email newsletters on relevant health topics and timely stories, all with the first responder audience in mind. "We are thrilled to be working with Dr. Rampersad, a true expert in the field with a deep understanding of first responder's unique needs," said Emily Marchetta, Lighthouse Health & Wellness Content Manager. "Dr. Rampersad has an incredible breadth of experience in extremely important topics promoting first responder wellness. We're excited to share his insight and resources with as many public safety agencies as possible," she said.
To learn more about Lighthouse's wellness resources, upcoming content calendar, or to subscribe to our email newsletter, call 949-305-7008 or go to https://www.lighthousehw.org.
About Lighthouse Health & Wellness
Lighthouse Health & Wellness is a public benefit corporation with a mandated mission of ensuring that every public safety agency in the United States can provide its employees and their families with confidential and anonymous access to health and wellness resources. Lighthouse Health & Wellness accomplishes this by providing mobile app and web portal platforms that provide our nation's first responders private access to culturally competent, cutting edge health and wellness information and resources. Lighthouse Health & Wellness was formed through parent company Apex Mobile's work in creating mobile and app-based communications for law enforcement and public safety agencies throughout the US. For more information about Lighthouse Health & Wellness and their first responder health and wellness programs call 949-305-7008 or go to lighthousehw.org.
Stephen Gregg, Lighthouse Health & Wellness, 714-350-7670, steve@lighthousehw.org
