FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Donnie Hutchinson has partnered with Lighthouse Health & Wellness to provide culturally informed expertise in support of Lighthouse's mission to provide first responders high quality mental health resources.
Dr. Donnie Hutchinson is recognized as a top work-life balance speaker, author, and online coach who works with firefighters, police officers, and EMS first responders. Dr. Donnie works with individuals and departments on self-care and work-life balance strategies to help them be effective at work and at home. His Self-Care Flourished Living model on work-life balance integration strategies was produced from his recent academic research.
Lighthouse Health & Wellness is a public benefit corporation dedicated to ensuring that all public safety agencies can provide their employees and those that support them with confidential and anonymous access to health and wellness information. At the foundation of Lighthouse Heath & Wellness' efforts is the Lighthouse Core program, consisting of free access to the Lighthouse Health & Wellness library and a no-cost custom mobile application tailored specifically to the needs of each participating agency. The wellness library includes content covering a number of topics including personal wellness, mental health, physical fitness, financial fitness, substance use and addiction, self-assessments, training, therapist-finder, chaplain connection and more.
In addition to the wellness library, Lighthouse Health & Wellness produces articles and monthly email newsletters on relevant health topics and timely stories, all with the first responder audience in mind. "We are thrilled to be working with Dr. Donnie, a true expert in the field with a deep understanding of first responder's unique needs," said Emily Marchetta, Lighthouse Health & Wellness Content Manager. "Dr. Donnie is the unequivocal expert in first responder work-life balance and we're excited to share his insight and resources with even more public safety agencies," she said.
About Lighthouse Health & Wellness
Lighthouse Health & Wellness is a public benefit corporation with a mandated mission of ensuring that every public safety agency in the United States can provide its employees and their families with confidential and anonymous access to health and wellness resources. Lighthouse Health & Wellness accomplishes this by providing mobile app and web portal platforms that provide our nation's first responders private access to culturally competent, cutting edge health and wellness information and resources. Lighthouse Health & Wellness was formed through parent company Apex Mobile's work in creating mobile and app-based communications for law enforcement and public safety agencies throughout the US. For more information about Lighthouse Health & Wellness and their first responder health and wellness programs call 949-305-7008 or go to lighthousehw.org.
