GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lighting New York, a leading e-retailer in the lighting industry, has strategically partnered with CQL to redesign the Lighting New York website, featuring a new brand and user experience in addition to a full re-platform and integration on Salesforce Commerce Cloud (SFCC) platform.
The partnership began in 2020 when Lighting New York (LNY) engaged CQL with a series of initiatives to define LNY's website requirements, infrastructure, and company goals and objectives. CQL led a client discovery, performed an audit and gap analysis of the current website, and redesigned the user experience. Now, with SFCC selected as LNY's commerce platform, CQL will begin development of the new site on Salesforce Commerce Cloud, along with multiple integrations to 3rd party services enabling excellent onsite ad post-purchase user experiences. LNY expects to showcase their new website in early 2022 at http://www.LightingNewYork.com.
"Our current eCommerce Solution is home-grown and poses some challenges to scale as our company continues to grow. Lighting New York is rapidly evolving from a leader in the lighting industry to a leader in the home goods industry, creating a one-stop-shop for home decor. With Salesforce Commerce Cloud and CQL on our team, we are confident our website will grow and evolve with our business," says Derek Kloostra, Vice President at LNY.
CQL will deliver the new mobile-responsive website on Salesforce Commerce Cloud, in addition to a multi-site framework that will serve as a model for additional microsites as Lighting New York expands its brands and product offerings. With the new eCommerce infrastructure, LNY will allow marketers the ability to focus on merchandising and building customer relationships as the brand grows.
Scott Robertson, Managing Director at CQL, states, "We are excited to partner with LNY and develop a robust eCommerce platform built on Salesforce Commerce Cloud. The challenges LNY is experiencing are typical in the eCommerce industry, forcing fast-growing companies to revisit their platform, backend systems, investment, and maintenance requirements. Our goal is to make technology simple and the commerce experience compelling for companies like Lighting New York."
Visit http://www.CQLCorp.com for more information and follow us on https://www.linkedin.com/company/cql/, https://www.facebook.com/CQLsoftware/, and https://twitter.com/cql.
About Lighting New York
Established in 1992 as two showroom locations in The Lighting District of New York, Lighting New York (LNY) has since evolved into a leading retailer in the eCommerce realm of the lighting industry and now sets its sights on becoming a premier resource for Home Goods. LNY offers architectural and portable lighting for any atmosphere and application, including wall and ceiling fixtures, fans, lamps, landscape essentials, recessed lighting, and cabinet lighting. In addition to light fixtures and lighting accessories, home decor and furniture are also gaining momentum with the company and have contributed to LNY becoming a one-stop destination for customers' residential and commercial design needs. For more information, visit http://www.LightingNewYork.com.
About CQL Corp
CQL is a digital commerce agency with a 25+ year history of creating commerce experiences and solutions for inspiring brands and people who love them. CQL's unparalleled technical expertise and experience design coupled with industry leading eCommerce platforms, has helped retailers and manufacturers drive record on-line revenue, build new channels, and envision world-changing ideas. Headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, our clients include Petsmart, e.l.f. Cosmetics, Wolverine Worldwide, James Avery Artisan Jewelry, Escalade Sports, Costa Del Mar and more. For more information, call 616-365-1000 or visit http://www.CQLCorp.com.
Media Contact
CQL, CQL Corporation, +1 6163651000, info@cqlcorp.com
SOURCE CQL Corporation