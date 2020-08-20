MONTREAL, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Lightspeed POS Inc. ("Lightspeed" or the "Company") (TSX: LSPD), a leading provider of omnichannel commerce platforms, today announced its participation in the following technology-oriented investor conferences. Unless noted, listen-only audio webcasts and replays will be accessible at the scheduled presentation times on the Investor Relations website at investors.lightspeedhq.com. Details for each event are as follows:
KeyBanc Future of Technology Series
Date: Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Time: 12:40pm ET
BMO Virtual Technology Summit
Date: Thursday, August 27, 2020
Time: 12:00 pm ET
CIBC Eastern Institutional Investors Conference
Date: Thursday, September 17, 2020
Time: 1:30pm ET
About Lightspeed
Lightspeed (TSX: LSPD) powers complex small and medium-sized businesses with its cloud-based, omnichannel commerce platforms in over 100 countries. With smart, scalable, and dependable point of sale systems, Lightspeed provides all-in-one solutions that drive innovation and digital transformation within the retail, hospitality, and golf industries. Its product suite enables SMBs to sell across channels, manage operations, engage with consumers, accept payments, and ultimately grow their business.
Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Lightspeed is trusted by favorite local businesses worldwide, where their communities go to shop and dine. Lightspeed has staff located in Canada, USA, Europe, and Australia.
For more information, please visit: www.lightspeedhq.com
