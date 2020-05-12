SALT LAKE CITY, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightstream, a leader in cloud security, network transformation and managed services, today announced the hiring of Rafal Los as the company's new chief security strategist. In this role, Los will be responsible for security innovation across Lightstream's service platform, including new offerings and partnerships as well as serving as a security thought leader and evangelist on behalf of Lightstream.
"We are very excited to have Raf join the Lightstream team," said Lightstream Chief Strategy Officer Jeff Collins. "He is an industry innovator, trusted strategist and well-known personality in the cybersecurity space. In this newly created role, Raf will keep a pulse on industry trends and best practices while collaborating directly with Lightstream's engineering, marketing, sales and partner/alliance organizations to help shape our company's cloud and network security vision along with our executive team."
Rafal has spent almost 20 years in management and executive roles with prominent technology companies such as General Electric, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Optiv. Prior to joining the Lightstream team, Rafal served as VP of Cloud Security at Armor Cloud Security, where he helped the organization shift from an infrastructure provider to a security-as-a-service provider by developing a pre-sales strategy and a professional services framework.
Rafal is an active member of the Security Advisor Alliance, serving on the advisory board with the intent of creating innovative ways for security leaders to give back to their communities through service and knowledge sharing. In addition, Rafal is a founder and host of the Down the Security Rabbithole podcast – a weekly industry podcast with a loyal following that started in 2011 and features thought leadership and experts including government advisors and industry founders, among others.
About Lightstream
Lightstream's expertise lies in taking the complexity out of on premise and cloud convergence, including network integration, cloud migration, security and system monitoring, all supported through 24/7 managed services. We work alongside the world's leading cloud, technology and telecommunications companies and provide value to our customers through unique engineering, project management and service-oriented solution. We do this through level headedness, solid communication, technical competency and a fanatical commitment to customer needs and concerns. Visit us at http://www.lightstream.tech or connect with us on LinkedIn.