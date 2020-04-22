PORTLAND, Ore., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Liingo, the disruptive online eyewear brand, is proud to announce its new TV campaign capturing the unique experience of life at home and online during the COVID-19 pandemic. Both Liingo and its parent company, 1-800 Contacts, have seen incredible growth with new customers looking for a trustworthy online source for contacts and glasses. To share its availability with more Americans who need glasses during this time, Liingo initiated a new TV and OTT campaign with Rain the Growth Agency, 1-800 Contacts' Agency of Record.
Liingo had originally planned to use existing video assets for its new TV ads, but in a bold move to differentiate themselves, went in a fresher direction. The eyewear brand signed off on Rain the Growth Agency's concept to show people trying on Liingo frames from the point of view of their computers while socially distancing. The agency produced the entirely remote TV ad campaign in 11 days. The agency recruited talent and brand influencers that shot their own footage with distance coaching from the producers. All writing, directing, editing and client feedback was done remotely.
"As the original DTC company in the vision care space, we hear from customers every day looking for a reliable, 'contactless' way to take care of their vision," said Phil Bienert, CMO for 1-800 Contacts. "We are excited to be able to highlight the most delightful way for Americans to replace their glasses from home with our Liingo glasses service."
The new campaign includes two ads with the same overall at home concept. The first is already airing and captures the convenience and simplicity of the at-home Liingo try on tool. The second spot launches next week and will focus on the app-based prescription renewal service.
"We are incredibly proud of this work," said Steve Diamond, Chief Creative Officer of Rain the Growth Agency. "The resulting campaign is the perfect marriage of Rain's creativity, tenacity and ability to execute under any condition. These spots capture the disruptive nature of Liingo, while bringing a relevant and relatable piece of advertising to consumers that captures a moment right now."
Liingo's parent company 1-800 Contacts has over 25 years of vision care experience and is a pioneer in the direct to consumer space. The company was one of the first true disruptors in vision care, providing customers with both access and choice that were unprecedented in the industry. Both companies have seen a significant uptick in sales and new customer acquisition over the last six weeks with consumers looking for their eye care needs to be met while at home.
"We are so pleased that 1-800 Contacts came to us with this need from Liingo," said Sue Collins, Chief Client Officer at Rain the Growth Agency. "DTC is our language and with retail being out of the picture for most needs, we are incredibly proud to cast a spotlight on Liingo and their phenomenal service and product."
About Rain the Growth Agency
Rain the Growth Agency is an independent, women-led, performance-minded, fully integrated advertising agency. We link strategy, creative and production with audience targeting, dynamic media buying and advanced analytics to achieve sales and branding goals simultaneously, without compromise. Our holistic Transactional Brand Building approach produces transformational growth for clients ranging from DTC fast companies and category disruptors to established brands with traditional models. For more than 20 years, we have been scaling businesses such as Humana, Mercari, 23andMe, Chewy, SimpliSafe, 1-800 CONTACTS, Consumer Cellular and LendingTree. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon and co-founded in 1998 by Michelle Cardinal, our agency has grown to over 240 employees in four offices across the U.S.
About Liingo Eyewear:
Liingo Eyewear is an online vision company providing quality, stylish and affordable glasses and cutting-edge vision care tools to customers. For two decades the founding team behind Liingo Eyewear has worked in the vision industry with a sharp focus on challenging an antiquated system. Inspired to fix what was broken in the industry, they built a glasses company that empowered its employees, listened to customers, solved common pain points and provided highest-quality products and service at approach price points. Three years into its mission, Liingo Eyewear is still tirelessly dedicated to bringing change into the optical market.
