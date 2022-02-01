Eli Lilly and Company logo. (PRNewsFoto, Eli Lilly and Company)

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) will participate in the Guggenheim Oncology Conference on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. Jake Van Naarden, CEO of Loxo Oncology at Lilly and president, Lilly Oncology and David Hyman, M.D., chief medical officer, Lilly Oncology, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at 12 p.m., Eastern time.

A live audio webcast will be available on the "Webcasts & Presentations" section of Lilly's Investor website at https://investor.lilly.com/webcasts-and-presentations. A replay of the presentation will be available on this same website for approximately 90 days.

Lilly is a global healthcare leader that unites caring with discovery to create medicines that make life better for people around the world. We were founded more than a century ago by a man committed to creating high-quality medicines that meet real needs, and today we remain true to that mission in all our work. Across the globe, Lilly employees work to discover and bring life-changing medicines to those who need them, improve the understanding and management of disease, and give back to communities through philanthropy and volunteerism. To learn more about Lilly, please visit us at www.lilly.com and www.lilly.com/news. F-LLY

