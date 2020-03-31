SAN FRANCISCO, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Limelight Health, the leading provider of cloud-based enterprise software solutions delivering quoting and underwriting platforms for the employee benefits industry, today announced a partnership with Reliance Standard Life Insurance (RSL), a leading insurance carrier specializing in innovative and flexible employee benefits solutions. The partnership will streamline the quoting and renewal processes for employee benefits insurance plans, beginning with the company's supplemental health lines.
By generating a quicker turnaround time for brokers and customers of RSL, the partnership will ultimately enable a significantly better user experience. Limelight Health's quoting platform allows for the dexterity to build, visualize, document, test, and release any plan types in real-time. Limelight Health's API-enabled technology allows carriers to implement and configure products to best fit business' needs.
"The team at RSL has a very innovative mindset and is looking to bring transformation to the group market," said Limelight Health CEO and Co-Founder, Jason T. Andrew. "We are excited to collaborate with them on this major initiative and help provide a significantly improved end-to-end experience for their customers and partners. We've long known that the digital transformation of our industry was accelerating -- and today's experience with COVID-19 only reinforces the imperative of ensuring that businesses can maintain vital operations despite external factors. This new collaboration will do just that."
The partnership between Limelight Health and RSL will begin in the spring of 2020 driving toward company-wide transformation in 2020 and 2021. From there, additional product offerings are expected to be built out over the following months.
"We're excited to partner with Limelight Health in the modernization of our fastest-growing lines of coverage," said John Albanese, SVP and Chief Information Officer at RSLI. "This technology will empower us and our broker partners to generate quotes more quickly and efficiently, replacing time-consuming legacy processes with an automated workflow. Limelight's platform is key to helping us build a seamless and superior customer experience."
