LAVAL, QC and CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Liminal BioSciences Inc. (Nasdaq: LMNL) (TSX: LMNL) ("Liminal BioSciences" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from diseases related to fibrosis, including respiratory, liver and kidney diseases that have high unmet medical need, announced today it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended December 31, 2019 on Friday March 20, 2020 after market close.
Liminal will host a conference call at 8:30am (ET) on Monday March 23, 2020. The telephone numbers to access the conference call are 1-888-231-8191 and 647-427-7450. An audio replay of the call will be available as of Monday March 23, 2020 at 10:30am (ET). The numbers to access the audio replay are 416-849-0833 and 1-855-859-2056 using the following password (2257359). A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available by clicking here.
About Liminal BioSciences Inc.
Liminal BioSciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from diseases related to fibrosis, including respiratory, liver and kidney diseases that have high unmet medical need. Liminal BioSciences has a deep understanding of certain biological targets and pathways that have been implicated in the fibrotic process, including fatty acid receptors such as G-protein-coupled receptor 40, or GPR40, and G-protein-coupled receptor 84, or GPR84, and peroxisome proliferator-activated receptors, or PPARs. In preclinical studies, we observed that targeting these receptors promoted normal tissue regeneration and scar resolution, including preventing the progression of, and reversing established fibrosis. We also have encouraging clinical data that we believe supports the translatability of our preclinical data observations to the clinic. We have leveraged this understanding, as well as our experience with generating small molecules, to build a pipeline of differentiated product candidates. Our lead small molecule product candidate, fezagepras (PBI-4050), is expected to enter an additional Phase 1 clinical trial to evaluate multiple ascending doses of fezagepras in healthy volunteers, at dose levels higher than those previously evaluated in our completed Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials. The data from this Phase 1 clinical trial will inform dose selection for future clinical trials of fezagepras, including placebo-controlled, randomized Phase 2 clinical trials in respiratory disease indications such as Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) and other Interstitial Lung Diseases (ILD)s.
Liminal BioSciences has also leveraged its experience in bioseparation technologies through its wholly-owned subsidiary Prometic Bioproduction Inc. to isolate and purify biopharmaceuticals from human plasma. Our lead plasma-derived product candidate is Ryplazim® (plasminogen), for which the Company expects to resubmit a BLA with the FDA in the first half of 2020 seeking approval to treat patients with congenital plasminogen deficiency.
Liminal BioSciences has active business operations in Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States.
