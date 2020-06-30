LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Men who prefer to smell uncommon without over-spending now can find CREMO cologne at Walmart, as the men's grooming brand launches two new fragrances, "Bourbon Vanilla" and "Iced Citron & Driftwood," at select locations of the nation's largest retailer. Known for its sophisticated, clean scents for men, the CREMO cologne collection at Walmart also will include its most popular uncommon scents of "Blue Cedar & Cypress" and "Spice & Black Vanilla."
"Each CREMO cologne has a luxurious scent that you'd expect to find at a high-end boutique," said Matthew Biggins, CEO and president of Cremo Company. "We work together with the finest fragrance houses in the world to develop the best smelling, long-lasting scents that men would want to wear."
Cremo Company's fragrance research indicates men prefer more refined, fresh scents that are distinctive but not over powering. Designed by its team of professional scent experts, CREMO fragrances are layered and complex and last well throughout the day. Each cologne is made with a careful blend of quality ingredients, not a pre-mixed formula, and intentionally designed for the modern man.
"Our mission is to make men's grooming products that are best in class but also accessible," noted Biggins. "CREMO believes everyone deserves high performance at an affordable price point, and now we're able to bring our cologne to more men across the country, thanks to Walmart."
The two new Walmart exclusives are "Bourbon Vanilla," a clean but distinctive blend of distiller spices, aged oak and vanilla bourbon, and "Iced Citron & Driftwood," a cooling, fresh scent blend of citron, mint, cedar and moss. The CREMO original "Blue Cedar & Cypress" offers a refreshing, woodsy scent, while "Spice & Black Vanilla" features a bold, vibrant spice fragrance. Beginning this week, 775 Walmart locations across America will offer CREMO fragrances, available in four spray colognes, with each bottle of eau de toilette at 3.4 fl. oz. (MSRP: $20). More information about the CREMO cologne collection, in both spray and solid formulas, is available online at CremoCompany.com.
About CREMO
As the fastest growing men's grooming company in the U.S., CREMO offers a full line of shave, beard, hair and body products that deliver astonishingly superior results. CREMO's category-defining products are made by an experienced team of chemists and curators who are experts in skin care. We are committed to developing superior performing CREMO products that use the best ingredients to deliver noticeable, dramatic results. More information about CREMO products may be found online at http://cremocompany.com. CREMO is also on Instagram @cremocompany and Twitter at http://twitter.com/cremocompany and can be found through the social media hashtags #cremo and #cremocompany.