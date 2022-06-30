Limitless Life Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses.
MIAMI, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Limitless Life Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Limitless Life Real Estate, a company that specializes in South Florida's luxury property market, is powered by the industry's most advanced platform.
Limitless Life Real Estate was founded by Dani Weckström, whose first two listings after earning his license in 2017 were high-end waterfront Fort Lauderdale properties. Facilitating just north of $20 million in transaction volume since then and $17 million in 2021 alone, Weckström brings to Limitless Life Real Estate a professional background spent entirely in sales as well as access to a global network, lucrative listings, and advanced technology. Limitless Life Real Estate serves buyers, sellers, and investors in South Florida luxury real estate, including Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties.
"As determined as I've always been to implement the best tools, enhance the client experience, and have expert command of this business, I want people to have fun and enjoy the process, too," Weckström said. "I created Limitless Life Real Estate to give people access to exclusive listings, an extensive professional network, and timely marketing strategies in a relaxed environment."
Partnering with Side will ensure Limitless Life Real Estate remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Limitless Life Real Estate with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Limitless Life Real Estate will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"After my first meeting with Side, it was clear this team was the right choice for me," Weckström said. "Side's unparalleled marketing, technology, support, and platform provide me with the luxury of the brokerage I've always wanted without the liability of having an independent entity."
About Limitless Life Real Estate
From Miami high-rises to waterfront Palm Beach estates, Limitless Life Real Estate has one foot firmly planted in the most exclusive local property markets and the other in creating a friendly, relaxed real estate experience for its clients. Limitless Luxury agents aim for simplicity to successfully facilitate any deal while combining their heightened experience and knowledge with their trustworthiness and diligence. Headquartered in Miami, Limitless Life Real Estate serves buyers and sellers throughout South Florida, including Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties. For more information, visit http://www.limitlessliferealestate.com.
About Side
Side is a behind-the-scenes brokerage platform that exclusively partners with top-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to create and grow their own boutique brands without the cost, time, or risk of operating a brokerage. Side's proprietary technology platform and premier support solutions empower its agent partners to be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
