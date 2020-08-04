Lincoln International Adds Two Healthcare Managing Directors

CHICAGO, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln International, a global investment banking advisory firm, today announced that two experienced mergers and acquisitions (M&A) advisors have joined the firm's Healthcare Group as Managing Directors. Roderick (Roddy) O'Neill and Emily Wildes bring significant experience and expertise, bolstering Lincoln's highly successful global healthcare offering. In addition, Roddy becomes co-head of Lincoln International's U.S. Healthcare Group.
"We are thrilled to welcome Roddy and Emily to our healthcare team," stated Rob Brown, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for Lincoln North America. "Their credentials, reputations and success rate with clients are a tremendous complement to our rapidly growing healthcare platform. In addition, the strength of their character and collaborative approach are a great fit with Lincoln's culture. With continued secular growth and consolidation in the healthcare sector combined with near-constant evolution of how healthcare services and products are designed, considered and delivered, there is no shortage of M&A opportunities for Roddy, Emily and the entire team to capture."
Roddy is based in Lincoln's New York office and brings 27 years of investment banking expertise in the healthcare services sector and significant transaction experience covering buy- and sell-side M&A deals, completing more than 260 transactions totaling over $75 billion. Most recently, he was a Managing Director in Piper Sandler's (formerly Piper Jaffray) healthcare investment banking group, a team he joined in 2004. Roddy began his career in 1993 in the healthcare group at Citi. In 1999, the Citi healthcare group, including Roddy, moved to UBS. He earned his bachelor's degree from Duke University.
Emily is based in Lincoln's Chicago office and brings significant experience executing transactions in the provider-based services, animal health and healthcare distribution sectors. She has successfully completed more than 90 transactions over her career, representing aggregate transaction value in excess of $15 billion. Prior to joining Lincoln, Emily spent 16 years at Piper Sandler. Emily graduated from Indiana University with a bachelor's degree in finance.
Roddy and Emily have deep domain expertise in animal health, which they cover holistically across veterinary clinics, diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, IT, nutrition and distribution. Further, they have developed a strong track record in provider-based services including ambulatory surgery centers, physical therapy clinics, specialty physician practices, healthcare staffing and behavioral health.
"I am proud to have the opportunity to work with and assist in leading some of the most talented and respected bankers in the health care industry," said Roddy O'Neill. "I look forward to helping build upon the firm's strong tradition as a foremost provider of investment banking services to health care companies."
"The opportunity to leverage the strong brand reputation that Lincoln has created in the private equity community is one of the many reasons we are so enthusiastic about joining the team. I am personally very excited to begin working on behalf of clients under the Lincoln flag," said Emily Wildes.
