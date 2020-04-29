Lincoln International Welcomes Alexander Doll as Chairman of the Firm’s Lincoln International AG Supervisory Board in Germany

FRANKFURT, Germany, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln International, a global investment banking advisory firm, today announced that Alexander Doll joined the firm as Chairman of the Supervisory Board for Lincoln International AG in Germany and as a member of the firm's Global Management Committee.
"Europe, and Germany in particular, are important contributors to the significant growth we have experienced and expect to continue," stated Jim Lawson, Chairman and Global Co-CEO of Lincoln International. "Alexander's experience, expertise and leadership style will be immediately accretive to our strong European business. Through his stewardship of strategy, operations, integration and culture and involvement in our Global Management Committee, we will achieve even greater levels of success for clients and for our business overall."
Most recently, Alexander was CFO of Deutsche Bahn AG, one of the world's largest and Europe's leading provider of mobility and logistics services. Prior to his executive leadership role at Deutsche Bahn AG, Alexander served as CEO Barclays Germany & Head of Banking DACH and as a Member of the European Management Committee for Barclays. His illustrious career also includes leadership and investment banking advisor roles at Lazard Ltd., UBS Group AG and Lehman Brothers.
Stated Michael Drill, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Lincoln International AG, "Alexander brings broad and deep business and political networks across Europe to Lincoln International. With his long experience, his extensive network and his unique standing in the financial and corporate community, he will be key to expanding our market position across our existing client base and in large transactions in the so-called large cap segment."
Friedrich Bieselt, Managing Director and Board Member of Lincoln International AG, added, "Alexander's experience including the integration of technology and digitization into the industrials continuum and entrepreneurship-driven approach will strengthen our position as a 'go-to' advisor."
"I am thrilled to become a part of the tremendous success story and outstanding partnership culture at Lincoln International," stated Alexander. "I look forward to contributing my client network and strategic leadership experience for the future growth of the firm."
Alexander holds a Master of Business Administration from Emory University, Goizueta Business School as well as from Frankfurt School of Finance and Management.
About Lincoln International
We are trusted investment banking advisors to business owners and senior executives of leading private equity firms and public and privately held companies around the world. Our advisory services include mergers and acquisitions and capital markets advisory for the mid-market. We also provide valuations and fairness opinions and joint ventures advisory services. As one tightly integrated team of more than 600 professionals across 16 countries, we offer an unobstructed perspective, backed by superb execution and a deep commitment to client success. With extensive industry knowledge and relationships, timely market intelligence and strategic insights, we forge deep, productive client relationships that endure for decades. Connect with us to learn more at www.lincolninternational.com.