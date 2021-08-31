AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Lincoln Ventures, an Austin-based student housing and multifamily developer, announced that Francisco Rios has been promoted to Chief Investment Officer.
As Chief Investment Officer, Rios leads the firm's investment strategy, overseeing its student housing, multifamily, development, and acquisition platforms with the goal of continuing to expand Lincoln Ventures' portfolio nationwide. Rios joined Lincoln Ventures in August of 2020 and has played a leadership role in several marquee development projects since starting at Lincoln Ventures. Previously, he worked as Senior Vice President of Acquisitions at CA Ventures, a global real estate investment management firm.
Prior to joining, Rios also led and managed deal teams from sourcing through execution of 22 ground-up developments, totaling more than $2 billion in capitalization. Rios' institutional background encompasses leadership roles in multifamily and student development, including forming strategic equity and debt relationships across corporate and asset specific capitalization initiatives. His breadth of experience also includes real estate and corporate private equity in the U.S. and Latin America, high-yield credit investing, and mergers and acquisitions investment banking, collectively completing over $6 billion in transaction volume.
"Francisco played a major role launching Lincoln Ventures' national development platform," says David Kanne, CEO of Lincoln Ventures. "Francisco's market knowledge, industry relationships and investment acumen make him an invaluable asset to Lincoln Ventures, and this promotion is proof that he will be an integral part of growing our company."
As a key member of the executive team, Rios will also work to establish corporate priorities, growth strategies and company-wide initiatives.
"Leveraging our track record for design and product differentiation, Lincoln Ventures is capitalized to fulfill its growth plan and continue to execute on creating desired communities for our neighborhoods and residents," Rios says. "I'm excited to continue working with our outstanding team of design, architectural, engineering, construction, and sales and marketing professionals in this role."
Rios' promotion comes a couple of months after Lincoln Ventures announced its first expansion outside of the Texas market. Recently closed development sites across the country include 2513 Seton, an eight-story, 865-bed student housing project near The University of Texas at Austin; 859 Spring St. NW, a 26-story, 564-bed student housing project near Georgia Tech in Atlanta; and 811 N. 3rd Street, a 326-unit multi-family project in the heart of the Phoenix, Arizona arts district.
Lincoln Ventures is best known for its successful student housing developments near the University of Texas at Austin, including Ruckus, Ruckus 2.0, Moontower, and Waterloo.
About Lincoln Ventures
Lincoln Ventures is an Austin, Texas-based real estate investment firm focused on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality real estate in superior locations throughout the United States. Since its founding in 2012, Lincoln Ventures has expanded the business to include student housing, multi-family, mixed use, and office assets in excess of $1.4 billion. For more information, visit: http://www.lincoln-ventures.com.
Media Contact
Sabrina Núñez, lookthinkmake, 9156305513, sabrina@lookthinkmake.com
SOURCE Lincoln Ventures