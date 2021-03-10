SIOUX CENTER, Iowa, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Link Mfg., Ltd., the leader in specialty-engineered suspensions, announced that it has finalized an agreement acquiring valve and suspension control product lines and related expertise from Hadley Products Corp. A manufacturer and supplier to commercial truck, bus, RV, military and specialty vehicle markets since the 1940s, Hadley's well-known brands include its award-winning SmartValve Electronic Height Control System and Smart Air Management System (SAMS).
As part of Link's investment, several key staff will be transitioning from Hadley to the Link team. Link will also obtain the rights to Hadley's dynamic air suspension control technology that improves aerodynamics, reduces rolling resistance and increases tractive performance by precisely balancing a vehicle's weight at speed. Hadley's entire portfolio of legacy mechanical height control valve business is also being procured by Link in the transaction.
"Link's strategy to bring revolutionary suspension control technology to market has been in progress for several years now, and this acquisition significantly expands our offering, broadens our sector penetration and will accelerate not only our development of new innovations, but will enhance our electrical engineering and software development capabilities," said Jim Huls, president of Link Manufacturing. "We've had a long-standing, collaborative relationship with Hadley. We know their products and capabilities well, and have formed time-tested professional relationships with those who are joining the Link Family."
The move accelerates Link's expansion into the suspension control segment of the heavy truck market, increasing its synergistic influence on cab and chassis suspensions and extending its reach firmly into the trailer side of the marketplace. Overall, commercial vehicle suspension controls affect handling characteristics, the safety and comfort of drivers, and the protection of cargo.
With the 2019 introduction of its ROI Cabmate Suspension, Link had already emerged as the leading innovator in dynamic suspension damping for class 8 tractor cabs. Now, armed with Hadley's mechanically and electronically controlled air suspension technology, Link will be an undisputed force in driver-focused safety, fuel efficiency and load management solutions as well.
"The whole of this acquisition is worth far more than the sum of its parts, and leverages a long-term relationship forged between Hadley and Link that is more than 35 years in the making," said Jim Fitzell, president and CEO of Hadley Products Corp. "With electronic valve and controls expertise from Hadley, coupled with smart suspension damping expertise from Link, customers will enjoy the best of both worlds."
One of the most significant components of the acquisition is the enhanced control system capability being secured by Link. In their previous work with major truck and trailer OEMs, Hadley's engineers have been key development partners in CAN bus system integration, using ISO 26262 compliance standards. Their experience and the proprietary firmware developed to interface with OEMs will benefit Link as the company seeks broader and deeper production integration with manufacturers in the future.
The newly acquired programming dexterity enhances Link's existing capabilities, enabling it to deliver suspension control technologies that are hardened to meet today's and tomorrow's cybersecurity demands. And as new, advanced electric vehicles are being planned, Link is well positioned to provide smarter air management systems that minimize compressor run times, thus conserving commercial EVs critical energy.
"Much like Link, Hadley has built a reputation for dependability, collaboration and responsiveness among its customers and within the commercial vehicle industry," Huls said. "We sincerely value what Hadley has achieved and intend to enhance value to the marketplace through our broader array of suspension, suspension control and specialty products, and through the capabilities of our talented team."
Link products are available and can be ordered through Link's nationwide network of dealers. For more information on Link products or to find a dealer, please call (800) 222-6283 or visit: https://www.linkmfg.com/dealers.
To access high-resolution images of products referenced in this press release, please visit:
https://www.linkmfg.com/news/2021/link-obtains-hadley-valves.
-END-
About Hadley Products Corp.
Hadley is a well-known and respected supplier of quality components and solutions for the class 5-8 truck and tractor, trailer, transit & shuttle bus, RV, motorcoach, specialty vehicle markets and associated aftermarket distribution. Their products include Hadley's world-famous air horns, mechanical and electronic SAMS and SmartValve height control valves for chassis and cab air suspension systems, truck mirrors, transit mirrors, mini 12- and 24-volt DC air compressors for a variety of applications, and fully integrated interior lighting systems and luggage racks for transit, shuttle and motorcoach vehicles. Hadley continues to expand its customer product and service offerings and is a pioneering force in the creation of value-added "Smart" products and systems. Hadley's aggressive innovation process reflects its focus on: "Your Vehicle. Your Company. Your Success." For more information, visit https://hadleyadvantage.com.
About Link Mfg., Ltd.
Link develops and manufactures a variety of suspension systems specially engineered to address the unique needs of commercial vehicles and equipment. Link is driven to outperform as the worldwide leader in heavy-duty truck cab air suspensions marketed under the brand name Cabmate. U.S.-based Link Manufacturing is an IATF 16949 and ISO 14001: 2015 (EMS) certified company whose primary products include cab, chassis and auxiliary suspensions. Canadian-based Link Suspensions of Canada is an ISO 9001 certified company whose primary products include heavy vocational and off-highway chassis suspensions. Link also makes specialty products such as tire pressure equalization systems, ramps and other products designed to enhance the productivity of commercial vehicles. For more information, visit https://www.linkmfg.com.
Link and Cabmate are registered trademarks of Link Mfg., Ltd.
Road Optimized Innovation, ROI, SmartValve and Smart Air Management System (SAMS) are trademarks of Link Mfg., Ltd.
Names of original equipment manufacturers may be trademarks of their respective organizations. References to makes, models and product designations are for reference purposes only. Neither Link Mfg., nor its products are sponsored or endorsed by the referenced original equipment manufacturers, and there is nothing else in the use of these designations that should lead a reader to believe that there is an association between Link Mfg. and these organizations.
Media Contact
Rick Ashley, OctaneVTM, 317-920-6105, rashley@octanevtm.com
SOURCE Link Mfg., Ltd.