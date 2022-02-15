AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- From March 8 to 10, the leading commerce automation platform, Linnworks, is virtually hosting Meet the Marketplace, the first-ever marketplace expansion event bringing together global direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands and the most exciting and innovative sales channels in the world. According to the latest research from Linnworks, 96% of retailers accelerated their company's adoption of new sales channels as a direct result of the pandemic - which is why the company developed the three-day virtual event to empower brands as they evolve their online sales channels.
Meet the Marketplace is designed for D2C brands and retailers looking to expand into new and international channels in 2022, and will deliver insights into global marketplaces, European expansion channels, and specialist marketplaces. Meet the Marketplace will also feature an opening keynote from Alex Becker, VP of Sales at Linnworks, and a panel discussion with Mirakl and SPS Commerce.
"Our Meet the Marketplace event is a unique opportunity for brands that are ready to explore marketplace expansion, but don't have the time or bandwidth required to explore each individually," said Callum Campbell, CEO at Linnworks. "We know that navigating the available channels and understanding which are best for your own business growth strategy can feel overwhelming. Every marketplace is different, from region to categories to merchant fees, so Linnworks has brought them together for you to explore and find the right fit for your business."
The event will include participants from 14 major marketplace providers, including industry leaders eBay and Amazon, who are integrated with Linnworks' platform – many of whom will feature exclusive special offers during the event for any business that registers, including free months subscriptions, discounted advertising budget, prioritized onboarding, and more. Additionally, merchants will have access to a live Q&A session with the marketplaces they are most interested in and the opportunity to book a call directly with a channel representative.
To register and learn more, visit the registration page or linnworks.com.
About Linnworks
Linnworks is a leading commerce automation platform that enables the world's major brands and retailers to manage their omnichannel inventory, orders and fulfillment from a single dashboard, while providing deep insights across operations. By equipping brands and retailers to conduct commerce wherever their customers are, Linnworks powers businesses to drive growth and boost brand success. As both Amazon and eBay's largest European commerce partner, Linnworks processes over $9 billion GMV each year globally and serves some of the world's largest, most recognizable brands. For more information, please visit http://www.linnworks.com.
