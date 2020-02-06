Revenue was $998.5 Million; Net Loss Attributable to Lionsgate Shareholders was $91.2 Million or Diluted Loss Per Share of $0.42; Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share was $0.14 Operating Loss was $39.5 Million and Adjusted OIBDA was $124.0 Million Cash Flow from Operations was $215.9 Million and Adjusted Free Cash Flow was $88.4 Million Global Subscribers Reach 28.5 Million in the Quarter; Global OTT Subscribers Reach 8.6 Million Theatrical Performance of Knives Out Drives Motion Picture Revenue Growth