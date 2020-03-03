Lippe Taylor Empowers a New Generation of Leaders

NEW YORK, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lippe Taylor, the iconic public relations and digital marketing agency, today announced a restructuring of its leadership team. With the announcement, Founder and CEO, Maureen Lippe, solidifies an executive leadership team to continue the agency's stellar growth.
Tracy Naden, who has presided over the Consumer Practice that has more than doubled in size since 2017, will now assume the newly created role of Chief Engagement Officer. In this capacity, Naden will oversee all of the agency's client engagement teams including Consumer, Consumer Health, and Healthcare practice areas.
"From the minute Tracy arrived from Weber Shandwick it was like she'd been at Lippe Taylor from the beginning. I'm so proud of how well she has partnered with our client engagement leaders to grow the Consumer Practice, and I couldn't be more excited to see her go to the next level as our Chief Engagement Officer."
In addition to Naden, one of the company's longtime executives, Lori Rubinson, is also taking on a new role. Rubinson, who has been the agency's Chief Integration Officer for several years, will now transition to serve as the agency's Chief Client Officer, leveraging the experience she's gained as an in-house marketer at companies like P&G. In this role, she will help the agency's clients solve business problems and hunt for brand-building opportunities.
"Lori has been a wonderful partner to me and a champion of our teams for many years now. She's always someone our clients want in the room, and that's why this new role makes strategic sense. Now that our model for integration is fully in place, she can focus her time with our clients and ensure we are living our mantra of ROI being in our DNA," says Maureen.
The good news continues with EVP, Finance & Operations, Marissa McKeon being promoted to Chief Financial Officer. McKeon, who joined the agency after more than a decade with Publicis, already oversees the agency's Finance, HR, IT, and Operations teams. "When we hired Marissa the plan was always for her to become the company's CFO. In the relatively short time she's been here, Marissa has undoubtedly earned the respect of every employee, client, and partner that Lippe Taylor has. I'm very happy to see her assume this job title which really reflects the incredible job she already does for our company," said Maureen Lippe.
Finally, Lippe herself is announcing a role change from CEO to company Chairman. "It has been my life's work to build this company into an inclusive, family-friendly place of opportunity for all our employees and a powerful growth driver for our clients," Lippe explains. "I believe that we have a special culture and protecting that is very important to me. I've determined the best way of doing that is to empower the next generation, which is why today we are announcing the promotion of Paul Dyer to Chief Executive Officer."
Dyer has been the company's acting President since joining in January, 2017. During that time, Lippe Taylor has dramatically evolved its digital, creative, analytics, and influencer capabilities, while more than doubling in size.
"Maureen and the rest of Lippe Taylor have been remarkably supportive since the day I set foot in the office. I'm very proud of the work we've accomplished so far and even more excited for what's to come," says Dyer. "It's hard to imagine having better partnership or mentorship than I've received from Maureen, and I feel incredibly lucky to be continuing on this journey with her and the rest of Lippe Taylor."
As company Chairman, Lippe will remain actively involved in the daily workings of the agency, including client relations, team mentorship, and big ideas. She will also spend more time engaging throughout the industry, including efforts like the SHEQUALITY initiative, which she created several years ago.
All of the leadership changes are effective immediately while the rest of the agency's executive team, including Gerald Taylor – General Manager, Tina Cervera – Chief Creative Officer, Megan Svensen – Healthcare Practice Lead, and Nick Taylor – Innovation Technology Officer, remains intact.
About Lippe Taylor:
For over 20 years Lippe Taylor (LT) has been a fiercely independent and highly influential PR agency representing brands determined to understand, reach, and move people to take action. LT specializes in engaging brand communications programs across earned media, digital, and social media. Founded by former magazine editor Maureen Lippe, Lippe Taylor's legacy is launching award-winning, innovative campaigns for some of the world's most significant and successful brands in healthcare and consumer sectors. LT was named an Agency of the Year in the PR industry in 2019.