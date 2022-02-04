Lisa Barlow has become known for her shiny, strong hair, is an avid user of N+B

Lisa Barlow has become known for her shiny, strong hair, is an avid user of N+B

 By N+B

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Serial Entrepreneur Lisa Barlow, and co-founder of body and beauty line N+B, announces the sale of her company, N+B, for an undisclosed amount to Channel Op. Lisa Barlow conceptualized this brand in 2018, and launched it at Sundance 2019 originally as Nicole + Brizee.

As the driving force and visionary behind N+B, Barlow sourced out the highest quality of ingredients, and created products that created a luxury experience made affordable for all. Under Barlow's direction and over 2 years, N+B grew exponentially fast, picking up major accounts including Walmart, Sally's, Target and Amazon. The brand continued to skyrocket, which ultimately led to the sale. Lisa has become known for her shiny, strong hair, is an avid user of these products and always attributes her hair style to the N+B line, which she continues to use.

The line was created to empower women through beauty. The sale of the company includes over 20 products; in addition to luxury shampoos, frizz fighting and styling products the brand created luxury, baby hair care and pets.

Website: https://www.nicoleandbrizee.com/

Instagram: @Nicoleandbrizee

Media Contact:

Lynn Hason

329178@email4pr.com 

914-643-9687

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lisa-barlow-sells-beauty-brand-nb-301475491.html

SOURCE N+B

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.