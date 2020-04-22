NEW YORK, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Local Initiatives Support Corporation has named Valerie White, a senior official with New York state's economic development agency, as executive director of LISC NYC. She will build on $3.1 billion in local investments to spur affordable housing, business development, health and jobs in economically vulnerable neighborhoods throughout the city.
White was most recently executive vice president at Empire State Development (ESD), as well as executive director of the agency's Division of Minority and Women's Business Development. ESD is a statewide organization that provides loans, grants, tax credits, real estate development, marketing and other forms of assistance to promote economic opportunity.
Her experience spans more than 25 years of work in strategic planning, government engagement, finance, legal, and operations management. At ESD, for example, she spearheaded business development and engagement strategies for minority- and women-owned enterprises. Previously, as a vice president at Brooklyn Navy Yard Development Corporation, she built strategic partnerships with government leaders, community groups and corporations.
Earlier in her career, she was a managing director at Standard & Poors Global Ratings (S&P), drawing on her experience in public finance and municipal structured securities to lead new analytical methodologies for nonprofit and economic development organizations. She also worked at the New York City Housing Authority to advance several major revitalization projects.
"Valerie is a remarkable individual who understands how to fully engage the public, private and philanthropic sectors in ways that catalyze opportunity for our communities," said Maurice A. Jones, LISC president and CEO. "That is especially important now, as we work to support small businesses and local nonprofits that have been hurt by the COVID-19 crisis. Valerie will help drive our local relief efforts and develop long-term strategies to support recovery."
White has authored more than 60 papers on affordable housing, public finance and other community investment issues. In addition to her extensive professional experience, she also serves on the advisory board for the Fordham Urban Law Center; is a director on the Fordham Law Alumni Association; and is a board member for BRIC Media Arts in Brooklyn. She holds both a bachelor's degree in communications and a law degree from Fordham University, as well as a master's degree and certificate in organization development from The New School.
"New York is facing unprecedented pressures that are hitting vulnerable communities and populations especially hard," White said of the COVID-19 crisis. "It will take the creativity and capital of organizations like LISC to make sure underserved communities are not left behind as recovery efforts move forward. I am eager to connect with LISC's partners in New York and to tackle the social dichotomies of economic inequality."
Over the past 40 years, LISC NYC has invested leveraged its direct investments to support nearly $7.5 billion in development activity focused on the needs of underserved communities. That includes more than 42,000 affordable homes for families, seniors and people with special needs, as well as 2.3 million square feet of commercial and community space.
About LISC
With residents and partners, LISC forges resilient and inclusive communities of opportunity across America – great places to live, work, visit, do business and raise families. Since 1979, LISC has invested $22 billion to build or rehab more than 419,000 affordable homes and apartments and develop 70.3 million square feet of retail, community and educational space across the country. For more, visit www.lisc.org.
