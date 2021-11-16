HOUSTON, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Amid strong growth and interest in the litigation finance and legal private credit markets, the nation's leading companies, business executives, trial lawyers, general counsel, and institutional investors will convene at the inaugural LITFINCON.
Inspired by Texas' legendary go-big spirit, LITFINCON will be held at the diamond-rated Post Oak Hotel in Houston and expects to host over 300 attendees. The conference will feature a new tradition of "Law, Lunch & Laughs" with guest speaker Sheng Wang, a standup comedian recently featured on HBO and writer for "Fresh Off the Boat" on ABC.
LITFINCON will also showcase a diverse mix of insightful panel discussions and case studies designed to provide current data about deals, regulatory changes, and investment trends in litigation finance. There will be numerous opportunities to connect with speakers, panelists, and other attendees to expand referral networks and become well-informed about this emerging institutional asset class.
Early sponsors include: D.E. Shaw Group; Polsinelli; Parker Poe; Litigation Finance Journal (Media Sponsor); Litigo Financial; The Law Firm of Philip Reale; 4 Rivers; EcoTech Law Group; and Critchfield, Critchfield & Johnston.
LITFINCON will donate ten percent of profits to the following legal charities: Kids in Need of Defense, Texas Legal Services Center, and Catholic Legal Immigration Network, Inc.
"We are honored to host the first litigation finance and legal private credit conference in Houston and showcase an intellectually diverse group of industry leaders to one of the most dynamic legal markets in the country," said Mani Walia, Managing Director of Siltstone Capital.
Entrusted by leading institutions, Siltstone Capital is a premier multi-strategy investment firm that provides capital solutions to litigants, law firms, and legal departments to help resolve their real-world legal issues.
