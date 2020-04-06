SAO PAULO, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Litmus, the Intelligent Edge Computing company, today announced a partnership with Baumier Automation to distribute Litmus Edge and Litmus Edge Manager in Brazil and provide local Portuguese technical support.
Litmus Edge is an Industrial Edge Computing Platform designed to quickly collect, analyze, and take action on real-time data at the edge. Litmus Edge Manager is a centralized management platform for control over Litmus Edge implementations with secure mass deployment, over-the-air updates and automated actions. Baumier Automation has distributed solutions for industrial network communication and IoT in Brazil for more than 15 years. The partnership with Litmus will allow Baumier to help companies in Brazil jump-start their industrial and manufacturing IoT projects.
"Brazil is an emerging market for IIoT, and we are glad to partner with Baumier to help companies realize the benefits of industrial edge computing," said Christine Frank, Director of Channel and OEM for Litmus. "Litmus software is perfect for a growing market since we can connect to any industrial asset – both legacy or modern – and derive value from the edge immediately."
With Litmus Edge and Litmus Edge Manager, Brazilian customers can easily work out a proof of concept for applications ranging from remote asset monitoring to predictive analytics. Litmus Edge comes with out-of-the-box support for any PLC, CNC, sensor or robotic system so industrial customers can be up and running to collect and analyze edge data in minutes.
"Our customers rely on us to solve their problems, and we deliver connectivity, security, and remote access solutions in many markets in Brazil, such as mining, oil and gas, utilities, transportation, process automation, and more," said Newton C. Fernandez, Technical Director of Baumier Automation. "We want to be prepared for the increasing demand for Industry 4.0 solutions in Brazil, and we are happy to find a strong partner in Litmus."
About Litmus
Litmus enables out-of-the-box data collection, analytics, and management with an Intelligent Edge Computing Platform for IIoT. Litmus provides the solution to transform critical edge data into actionable intelligence that can power predictive maintenance, machine learning, and AI. Customers include 10+ Fortune 500 manufacturing companies, while partners like Siemens, HPE, Intel and SNC Lavalin expand the Company's path to market. For more information visit www.litmus.io.
