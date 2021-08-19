WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Best Lawyers in America® has recognized Bernard A. Krooks, JD, CPA, LLM, CELA®, AEP® (Distinguished) and Amy C. O'Hara, Esq., partners in the law firm Littman Krooks LLP, for excellence in Trusts & Estates and Elder Law. A listing in Best Lawyers is widely regarded by both clients and legal professionals as a significant honor conferred on a lawyer by his or her peers.
Krooks is a founding partner of the law firm Littman Krooks LLP and Chair of its Elder Law and Special Needs Department. He has been included in Best Lawyers guide to legal excellence in the U.S. in the field of Elder Law and Trusts & Estates every year since 2008. Krooks is a nationally-recognized expert in all aspects of elder law and special needs planning. He is a member of the Estate Planning Hall of Fame by the National Association of Estate Planners & Councils (NAEPC). He is also past President of the Board of Directors of the Arc of Westchester, the largest agency in Westchester County serving people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
This is the second year that O'Hara has been named to Best Lawyers. Along with Krooks, she is recognized as a Certified Elder Law Attorney (CELA) by the National Elder Law Foundation. She is Treasurer of the Board of Directors of the Special Needs Alliance, a national organization comprised of attorneys who practice law and advocate for people living with special needs and disabilities, the elderly, and their families. O'Hara is also President of the Board of Directors of Westchester Disabled on the Move, Inc., a not-for-profit organization that aims to improve the quality of life and the rights for all people with disabilities.
Littman Krooks provides sophisticated legal advice and the high level of expertise ordinarily associated with large law firms along with the personal attention and responsiveness of smaller firms. These ingredients, which are the cornerstone of effective representation and are necessary to a successful lawyer/client relationship, have become the foundation of the firm's success.
Littman Krooks LLP offers legal services in several areas of law, including elder law, estate planning, special needs planning, special education advocacy, and corporate and securities. Their offices are located at 399 Knollwood Road, White Plains, New York and 655 Third Avenue, New York, New York. Visit us at http://www.littmankrooks.com/.
