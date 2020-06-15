NEW YORK, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Investor Conferences today announced the agenda for the upcoming Global Virtual lnvestor Conference, the leading proprietary investor conference series. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors and analysts are invited to attend. The program opens at 10:15 AM ET on Thursday, June 18th with the first live webcast at 10:30 AM ET
"OTC Markets is proud to highlight our global issuers representing a diverse range of industries and sectors including innovators in the financial, pharmaceutical and technology sectors," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporation Services at OTC Markets Group. "We are pleased to provide these companies an efficient investor relations solution that allows them an additional visibility platform to increase their footprint and engage a broader investor base."
June 18th Agenda:
Eastern Time
Company
Ticker(s)
10:30 AM
PointsBet Holdings Ltd.
(OTCQX: PBTHF | ASX: PBH)
11:00 AM
Orexo AB
(OTCQX: ORXOY | Nasdaq STO: ORX)
11:30 AM
Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund
12:00 PM
Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. De C.V.
(OTCQX: GBOOY | BMV: GFNORTEO | Latibex: XNOR)
12:30 PM
Computer Services, Inc.
1:00 PM
Starpharma Holdings Ltd.
(OTCQX: SPHRY | ASX: SPL)
