NORCROSS, Ga., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Live Oak Construction Supply, a leading supplier of concrete tools, equipment, and construction materials, announced today plans to open a showroom and warehouse in Marietta, Georgia. The location is scheduled to open in the Fall of 2020 at 488 Cobb Pkwy N, Marietta, GA 30062. This will be the company's second operation providing unparalleled customer service alongside its flagship store in Norcross.
"Our reputation is solid and the relationships we have with our customers and vendors are strong, which has resulted in significant business growth in recent years. Expanding our footprint, combined with the recent launch of our e-commerce site, positions us to better meet the needs of the contractors we serve," said Jeff Fraizer, company president.
Strategically located to serve contractors across the southeast, the approximately 9,000 square foot facility will stock supplies, tools, and equipment from top manufacturers in the construction industry—along with a best-in-class showroom, knowledgeable sales staff, and specialty fleet of rental equipment and concrete stamps.
Further details and the grand opening date to be announced. For career opportunities, contact branch manager Andres Mora at jobs@liveoaksupply.com.
