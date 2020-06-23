HACKENSACK, N.J., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveU and Grabyo have teamed up for broadcasting and sports partners, and anyone sharing content online, to provide a simplified end-to-end solution for live video productions, based on their integrated cloud-based technologies.
Enabling remote production and cloud editing from anywhere in the world, the solution is particularly relevant in today's COVID-19 environment, where video editors and producers need to create live programming from their home studios and other remote locations.
The solution combines Grabyo's cloud-native SaaS platform, providing a range of digital video production and publishing tools such as editing, clipping and highlights, with LiveU's broadcast-quality live video solutions, ranging from its professional-grade hardware HEVC field units and Solo wireless video encoder to its LU-Smart app for smartphones.
This integration is optimized in LiveU's new LU800 production-grade, multi-camera field unit, with its inherent support for remote production workflows.
Ronen Artman, VP Marketing, LiveU, said, "With the growing demand for cloud-based solutions, we see huge benefits for our customers in partnering with Grabyo, an expert in cloud-based video production and editing – especially with the remote production capabilities of the LU800. We're committed to work together to enhance and simplify the content workflow, helping our customers, which include some of the largest broadcasters and media organizations, to create compelling live content from anywhere."
Gareth Capon, CEO at Grabyo, said: "We're excited to bring this solution to market with LiveU. Our products complement each other perfectly and by working together, we are able to offer an agile, innovative and robust cloud production workflow to broadcasters and digital publishers. The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for cloud-based solutions to be an integral part of any live production set-up, and this partnership will equip producers with the tools they need to future-proof their video strategy and extend the scope of live broadcasting."
Production teams can implement the integrated solution quickly, with limited training and an easy set-up, with additional service integrations to follow for joint customers.
About Grabyo
Grabyo is the leading cloud video production, editing and distribution platform. Grabyo's lightweight platform is the future of broadcast – equipping partners with the tools to manage agile video distribution strategies across all major digital, OTT and social platforms. Delivered as a SaaS platform and accessed through a web browser, Grabyo is trusted by major publishers and rights holders such as ITV, BT Sport, World Rugby, The English Football Association (FA), Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, MediaCorp, Big Ten Network, Electronic Arts, LaLiga, The English Premier League and AELTC Wimbledon. Grabyo has strategic partnerships across OTT, social media and broadcast including Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Snap. Grabyo partners created over 750,000 clips and 17,500 live broadcasts, generating more than 12 billion video views in 2019.
About LiveU
LiveU is changing the rules of the game for live news and dynamic sports coverage, with flawless 5G 4K HEVC live streaming and remote production. Together with its cloud-based management and next-gen IP distribution platforms, LiveU offers the most cost-effective end-to-end contribution, production and distribution solution. Our broad portfolio of products sets the industry standard for live video production ranging from our newest, portable production-level field units and smartphone app to satellite/cellular hybrid and external antenna solutions. With over 3,000 customers in 130+ countries, LiveU's technology is the solution of choice for global broadcasters, news agencies, sports and entertainment, streaming live video to TV, mobile, online and social media. LiveU is a winner of the 71st Annual Technology & Engineering Emmy® Awards in recognition of its innovation and achievement in Video over Bonded Cellular Internet (VoCIP) technology. For more information, visit www.liveu.tv, or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn or Instagram.