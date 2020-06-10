LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global platform for live stream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture, announced today that LiveXLive will distribute its content across the Baeble Music platform, including LiveXLive's unique and exclusive franchises "LiveZone", "Music Lives" and "Music Lives ON", as well as live streams from artists' homes, shows, festivals and more.
LiveXLive has streamed over 1,000 artists since January 2020, including Green Day, Lizzo, John Legend, Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Big Gigantic, Elohim, Lauv, Lil Baby, lovelytheband, Trippie Redd, and Whipped Cream.
"We're thrilled to partner with fellow music entertainment network, Baeble Music, to syndicate our content on their platform and conversely bring their library of over 1,000 hours of content to LiveXLive," said Robert Ellin, Chairman and CEO of LiveXLive. "This deal supports audience development and diversifies our revenue streams as we continue our efforts to reach viewers and monetize that viewership on multiple platforms around the world."
Baeble Music's network reaches more than one million users from 122 countries around the world and includes Apple TV, Android TV, Comcast X1, Roku, Samsung TV, XUMO, and XBox. Baeble Music's original shows include "Know Who's Next" and "Concerts and Music Profiles" from prominent up-and-coming artists and bands and will be distributed and monetized across the LiveXLive platform and channels to create a more robust channel. Baeble Music has produced more than 1,000 original, full-length concerts, sessions, interviews, and documentary videos, with artists like Sara Bareilles, Mumford and Sons, and Ellie Goulding, for it's exclusive, industry-leading, global video platform.
Branded content sponsorships and advertising sales will be monetized by both companies in addition to collaborating on new content and live events. This partnership expands LiveXLive's content offering in an effort to build the most robust music channel in the market today.
"LiveXLive has assembled a unique and powerful offering for music lovers. We look forward to working closely with their team to extend the reach of our programming onto the LiveXLive platform and to bring their exciting live content and library to our viewers around the world," said David Moffly, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Baeble Music.
LiveXLive operates a 24/7 linear channel on its own platform -- LiveXLive TV -- where it streams artist interviews, concerts, festivals, ancillary event-related content and short-form video content from around the world. LiveXLive will also add programming blocks in the coming months as it adds to its original content and Vodcast production with the anticipated acquisition of PodcastOne's library and sales force. LiveXLive's OTT channels have recently seen an 8% lift in viewership, further demonstrating the audience's appetite for more LiveXLive content.
About Baeble Music
Baeble Music is a Brooklyn-based music platform dedicated to providing high quality, originally produced video programming that extends far beyond its home and its city borders. The Baeble Platform spans the Web, Video Apps, Smart TV's, Roku, Apple TV, Android TV and more.
With well-trained eyes focused on emerging music scenes, Baeble crafts unique, narrative portraits of prominent and up-and-coming artists and bands. Through its full-length concert videos and intimate sessions, Baeble is revolutionizing the way music is consumed by providing free front-row tickets to be enjoyed from the comfort of your own home.
About LiveXLive Media, Inc.
Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by" Live) is a global platform for live stream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture. LiveXLive, which has streamed over 1000 events in 2020, has become a go-to partner for the world's top artists and celebrity voices as well as music festivals concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, and many others. In April 2020, LiveXLive produced its first 48-hour music festival called "Music Lives" with tremendous success as it earned over 50 million views and over 5 billion views for #musiclives on TikTok on 100+ performances. LiveXLive's library of global events, video-audio podcasts and original shows are also available on Amazon, Apple TV, Roku and Samsung TVs in addition to its own app, destination site and social channels. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow LiveXLive on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter at @livexlive, and YouTube.
Forward-Looking Statements
