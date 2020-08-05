LiveXLive And Live From Out There Set Sights On Reinventing Digital Events And Pay-Per-View In Post-COVID-19 Reality

With Over 100 Shows Already Produced and Sold, Live From Out There and LiveXLive Continue to Announce New Shows including 'Vote Now', a live streaming event featuring The War On Drugs, Robin Pecknold (Fleet Foxes), Kam Franklin (The Suffers), Waxahatchee, Daniel Rossen & Christopher Bear (Grizzly Bear), Kyp Malone & Jaleel Bunton (TV on the Radio) and many more