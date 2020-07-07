LOS ANGELES, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global platform for live stream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture, announced today that it has entered into a multi-year deal with Source Digital to bring cutting edge contextual commerce and advertising strategies to market during live stream performances. The companies will create industry-first experiences typically only previously available through Google, allowing viewers access to a richer, more personalized level of information about each performance at any moment of the content.
"We're focused on generating revenue and diversifying our revenue sources. The addition of Source Digital technology to our live streams significantly increases our advertising inventory and digital ad sales opportunity," said Robert Ellin, Chairman and CEO of LiveXLive. "These deals are also excellent for building brand awareness and loyalty across our platforms."
LiveXLive already operates a 24/7 linear channel on its own platform and streams artist interviews, concerts, festivals, ancillary event-related content and short-form video content from around the world. The digital technology innovation from Source focuses on activating engagement and acquisition on any video across any device for time-driven, micro-measurable interactions and increased monetization, and an all-round better viewer experience. Through this unique intersection of fandom and information, brands and commerce entities will gain a truly organic and contextual level of relevance to the end-user.
"We couldn't be more excited about our recent partnership with the LiveXLive team as a means of bringing high-dollar value, video-first strategies back to the forefront of marketing." said Source Digital co-founder and CEO Hank Frecon.
About LiveXLive Media, Inc.
Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by" Live) is a global platform for live stream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture. LiveXLive, which has streamed over 11100 artists in 2020, has become a go-to partner for the world's top artists and celebrity voices as well as music festivals concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, and many others. In April 2020, LiveXLive produced its first 48-hour music festival called "Music Lives" with tremendous success as it earned over 50 million views and over 5 billion views for #musiclives on TikTok on 100+ performances. LiveXLive's library of global events, video-audio podcasts and original shows are also available on Amazon, Apple TV, Roku and Samsung TVs in addition to its own app, destination site and social channels. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow LiveXLive on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter at @livexlive, and YouTube.
About Source Digital, Inc.
Source Digital is the new era of advertising, offering the first in video contextually driven advertising and commerce experience platform that allows digital content creators, owners, brands, and retailers to seamlessly engage frictionlessly with viewers in video content across any device or screen. A brand safe and immersive approach to interactive video, Source Digital's patented technology monetizes viewers through real-time engagement. Their next-generation technology enhances viewer experiences by giving them more information at their fingertips, leading to in-video consumer attribution and purchasing processes that continuously engage while delivering substantially increased revenue for both content owners and brands. Now, Fortune 500 companies and small businesses alike can fully leverage organically driven sales funnels by introducing opportunities for brand engagement or product purchase at just the right moment in a user's journey, all while micro-measuring data, reducing audience drift, and building brand loyalty.
