LIVEXLIVE ANNOUNCES PODCAST/VODCAST JOINT VENTURE WITH AUDIO UP MEDIA

Deal Includes A Minimum of Seven Slates of Existing Audio Up Media Podcasts/Vodcasts Plus a Partnership to Develop and Produce New Original Podcasts and Original Music in Podcasts with IP for TV, Films, Licensing and More Existing Podcasts include "Halloween in Hell" with Machine Gun Kelly, Tommy Lee, iann dior, and 24KGoldn; "Uncle Dark" with Gary Busey and Dennis Quaid, "Where the Bodies are Buried" with Phil Chalmers and "Tom Green Interview" with Tom Green