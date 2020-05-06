LOS ANGELES, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global digital media company focused on live entertainment, announced today that it has partnered with Global Dance Festival to live stream a 2-day online music festival, with 12 hours of music on each day, taking place from 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT - 2 a.m. ET/ 11 p.m. PT on both Saturday, May 9th and Sunday, May 10th, 2020. This is the first-ever digital edition of Global Dance Festival, one of the most beloved dance music festivals out of Colorado.
"We've become a must-have partner for live streamed events as we deliver a way to instantly simulcast to multiple platforms at once, driving massive cross-platform audience reach," said Dermot McCormack, President of LiveXLive. "We've watched how live music unites the world as we work through these challenging times together, and we are committed to streaming as many events as possible on the LiveXLive platform."
The festival features the following artists (in alphabetical order): ALRT, Bear Grillz, Benzi, Big Gigantic, Bijou, Blanke, Brondo b2b Decadon, Carbin, Champagne Drip, Chee, CloudNone, Covex, Crankdat, Crystal Skies, Dack Janiels, Doctor P, Dr. Fresch, Ducky, Duskus, Funtcase, Grimecraft, Hex Cougar, J'Adore, Juelz, JVNA, Kendoll, Knock2, Loud Luxury, Luca Lush, Madnap, Motoko b2b Paws, Nitti Gritti, Nostalgix, Pegboard Nerds, Pluko, Quix, Ray Volpe, Riot Ten, Sober Rob, StayLoose, Sullivan King, SWARM, Trivecta, TYNAN, Vincent, Wenzday, and Wuki.
Global Dance Festival will raise funds for Direct Relief during the two days of live streaming. This U.S.-based non-profit turns donations directly back to the doctors, nurses, and other essential employees working on the front lines to keep us safe amongst this pandemic.
LiveXLive has already streamed over 650 artists in the first two quarters of 2020 as compared to 300 artists total in the 2019 calendar year. Its inaugural 48-hour nonstop global music festival 'Music Lives' garnered 50 million live streams with an average of 200K concurrents and 4.4 billion video views to date for #musiclives on TikTok. On the heels of that success, LiveXLive announced "Music Lives ON" as a weekly three-hour mini-festival airing Friday nights, with plans to expand to continuous live music on Saturday and Sunday. LiveXLive will host "Music Lives" as a tentpole music festival and franchise annually. The company is also producing an ongoing "My Home to Yours" series of special performances as part of its flagship format "LiveXLive Presents".
Other events that have partnered with LiveXLive during the Covid-19 pandemic include (ordered by date):
- Comedy Gives Back's 'Laugh Aid'
- Global Citizen and World Health Organization's "One World: Together At Home"
- Room Service
- UNITE's 24-Hour Mindfulness and Wellness Summit 'The Call to Unite'
- iHeartMedia and Elvis Duran's "Stay at Home Ball"
- Dreamworld
- Altisimo Live! Pop Culture and Music Festival
LiveXLive, accessible on the web as well as on devices from the car to home, brings music fans the best seat in the house for festivals, concerts and events worldwide, via a curated-by-people audio selection of millions of recorded songs, original programming segments comprised of live performances, podcasts, artist interviews, lifestyle segments, and show pilots. LiveXLive's streams are also available on Amazon, Apple TV, Roku and Samsung TVs. LiveXLive operates a live events business and offers branded entertainment, content development, advertising, merchandising, and live streaming services. For more information about LiveXLive, please visit www.livexlive.com.
About LiveXLive Media, Inc.
Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") is a global digital media company focused on live entertainment. The Company operates LiveXLive, the first 'live social music network', delivering premium live streams, digital audio and on-demand music experiences from the world's top music festivals and concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, the Montreux Jazz Festival, and many others. In April 2020, LiveXLive produced its first 48-hour music festival called 'Music Lives' with tremendous success as it earned over 50 million views and over 4.4 billion views for #musiclives on TikTok on 100+ performances. LiveXLive also gives audiences access to premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter at @livexlive, and YouTube.
