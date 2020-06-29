LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global platform for live stream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy and pop culture, announced today the international pay-per-view (PPV) event with global K-Pop sensation Monsta X sold out of all $149.99 VIP packages in just two minutes with still more then 30 more days of ticket sales remaining. Ticket sales kicked off on June 26, 2020 on LiveXLive's site and apps, and are available at www.LiveXLive.com/monstax.
LiveXLive recently announced it will exclusively produce and live stream Monsta X's only full-length global performance scheduled for 2020. The Monsta X event is scheduled for Saturday, July 25 at 8 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. ET / Sunday, July 26 at 12 p.m. KT.
Since it announced PPV and digital touring in May 2020, LiveXLive has sold over 17,000 PPV tickets in over 96 countries at an average price of $27. LiveXLive's PPV initiative was created as a revenue-share model to support artists during a time when concerts and touring are at a standstill. LiveXLive's PPV platform allows artists to go direct-to-consumer and perform full length concerts with unique behind the scenes footage, docureality-style coverage coupled with premium tiered pricing with tickets that include VIP experiences, exclusive merchandise, digital meet-and-greets, and other event-exclusive perks using. Future PPV events include top artists such as Nelly and Jeremih and many more.
The upcoming Monsta X PPV concert follows the success of LiveXLive's recent 90-minute special in partnership with Live Nation, Lift Every Voice: A Juneteenth Special which garnered over 3 million views, as well as this past weekend's Shaq's Fun House vs. Gronk Beach live stream which garnered over 9 million views. Since January 1, 2020, LiveXLive has live streamed 59 live music events and 1,200 artists, an increase of over 300% and over 1100%, respectively, as compared to the same time period last year. LiveXLive's platform has generated over 78 million live stream views and over 5 billion video views on TikTok. LiveXLive paid subscribers has increased to a record 873,000 and has achieved a total potential reach of 7.3 billion between press and social.
LiveXLive, accessible on the web as well as on devices from the car to home, brings music fans the best seat in the house for festivals, concerts and events worldwide, via a curated-by-people audio selection of millions of recorded songs, original programming segments comprised of live performances, podcasts, artist interviews, lifestyle segments, and show pilots. LiveXLive's streams are also available on Amazon, Apple TV, Roku and Samsung TVs. LiveXLive operates a live events business and offers branded entertainment, content development, advertising, merchandising, and live streaming services. For more information about LiveXLive, please visit www.livexlive.com.
About LiveXLive Media, Inc.
Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by" Live) is a global platform for live stream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture. LiveXLive, which has streamed over 1000 events in 2020, has become a go-to partner for the world's top artists and celebrity voices as well as music festivals concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, and many others. In April 2020, LiveXLive produced its first 48-hour music festival called "Music Lives" with tremendous success as it earned over 50 million views and over 5 billion views for #musiclives on TikTok on 100+ performances. LiveXLive's library of global events, video-audio podcasts and original shows are also available on Amazon, Apple TV, Roku and Samsung TVs in addition to its own app, destination site and social channels. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow LiveXLive on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter at @livexlive, and YouTube.
Forward-Looking Statements
All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: the Company's reliance on one key customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; the Company's ability to consummate the proposed acquisition of PodcastOne and the timing of the closing of the proposed transaction, including the risks that a condition to closing would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all or that the closing of the proposed acquisition will not occur; the Company's ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid subscribers; the Company identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; the Company successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management's relationships with industry stakeholders; the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; changes in economic conditions; competition; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC")on June 26, 2020, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, filed with the SEC on February 7, 2020, and in the Company's other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements, except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
