TORONTO, Ontario, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A global pandemic such as COVID-19 started with scientific pledge of collaboration and involved transparency from commercial, governmental and non-governmental institutions in respond to the crisis. It was through science — virology, immunology, cellular immunology — and the worldwide collaborative effort that a vaccine was approved and made commercially available in 314 days. This webinar will pull back the curtain on partnering with the biopharmaceutical industry for vaccine development as a world class specialty laboratory.
Register for this webinar to hear Luc Gagnon, PhD, Vice President, Vaccine Sciences at Nexelis; and Bassam Hallis, PhD, Head of Preclinical Development at Public Health England, reflect on the past year and their contribution to SARS-CoV-2.
Speaking to the science behind vaccine assay development, the webinar will address the difference between a wild-type neutralization assay — the industry gold standard — and a surrogate pseudoparticle neutralization assay (PNA), how to generate a pseudoparticle, the correlation studies performed to support adoption of the PNA assay for vaccine and antiviral development and binding assays. In addition, the difference between wild-type strains and variants of concern (VOC) will be highlighted, including how to assess the impact of these VOCs on vaccine/drug efficacy.
Our team of scientists develop assays for use during all phases of vaccine development. In this webinar, they will detail the challenges, the scientific excellence needed to support this industry and the proactive and scientifically sound approach that will become the gold standard for vaccines and antivirals assay development moving forward.
Join the live webinar on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 9am EDT (2pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Living History: Our Role in Global Scientific Collaboration for SARS-CoV-2.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Media Contact
Ayesha Rashid, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x 272, arashid@xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks