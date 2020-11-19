LISHUI, China, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. (the "Company" or NASDAQ: LXEH), a prestigious private primary and secondary education service provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2020.
Initial Public Offering ("IPO")
On October 1, 2020, the Company announced the pricing of its IPO of 3,333,400 American Depositary Shares ("ADS"), each ADS representing five of its ordinary shares, at a price of US$9.25 per ADS for a total offering size of approximately US$30.8 million. The Company subsequently commenced trading on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol "LXEH." AMTD Global Markets Limited and Loop Capital Markets LLC acted as joint bookrunners of the offering and as the representatives of the underwriters. The closing date of the IPO was October 5, 2020.
Third Fiscal Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 Financial Highlights
- The number of total students has increased by 297 or 6.5% for the semester commenced in September 2020, compared with semester commenced in September 2019. In particular, the number of students in Yijing Campus-Featured Division increased from 184 to 362, an increase of 96.7%.
- Net revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2020, were RMB19.93 million, a slight increase of RMB0.45 million compared with RMB19.48 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019.
- Cost of revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2020 increased by RMB2.01 million or 9.3% to RMB23.60 million from RMB21.58 million for the same period last year due to the increasing labor cost.
- Net loss was RMB3.33 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, a decrease of 38.0% or RMB2.03 million from the same period last year, and the decrease was partially due to the incremental RMB5.05 million of government subsidies received and recognized during the third quarter this year.
Mr. Wei Biao, CEO of the Company, commented that "In response to the challenges created by the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic starting from the first quarter this year, we promptly implemented various actions , such as introducing high-quality online education services and maintaining ongoing and effective school-teacher communication , to minimize the negative repercussions brought by COVID-19. We have managed to ensure the quality of teaching amid the pandemic.
Yijing Campus-Featured Division has obtained impressive teaching outcomes by delivering its well-designed featured PRC curriculum. The number of students increased from 184 to 362, representing an increase of 96.7%. Considering the campus utilization rate is below 50% and the campus has a high recognition status, the continued increase in the number of students and tuition are highly foreseeable in the short-term.
Generally, we have maintained the continued growth of income for the past three quarters , and we will continuously enhance the quality of teaching and strengthen the overall competitiveness, which allows us to strengthen our success in both students recruiting and pricing."
Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Net Revenues
Net revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2020 were RMB19.93 million, compared with RMB19.48 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The slight increase was contributed by the increase of student numbers and average tuition price per student, offset by the decrease of non-recurring revenues from activities during summer vacation. As the majority of the increase in number of students was in Yijing Campus-Featured Division which had a higher price than Baiyun Campus, the average price per student increased in the third quarter of 2020 accordingly.
Revenues from tuition, meal and accommodation services for the third quarter of 2020 were RMB17.12 million, compared with RMB15.27 million for the same quarter of 2019.
The variation in the revenues was explained by the increase of the student numbers and also the fees charged for meals. The increase in revenues is explained by the increase in number of students, particularly in Yijing Campus-Featured Division, and also the increase in fees charged for meals in Baiyun Campus.
Cost of Revenues
Cost of revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was RMB23.60 million, a 9.3% increase from RMB21.58 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019.
Labor costs for the third quarter of 2020 were RMB16.21 million, compared with RMB15.15 million for the same quarter of 2019. The increase in labor costs was mainly due to the increase in number of teachers in respond to the increase of number of students, particularly in Yijing Campus-Featured Division.
Gross Loss
As a result of the foregoing, gross loss for the third quarter of 2020 was RMB3.67 million, a decrease of RMB1.57 million compared with the gross loss of RMB2.10 million for the same quarter of 2019.
Operating Expenses
Total operating expenses for the third quarter of 2020 were RMB4.28 million, compared with RMB2.58 million for the same quarter of 2019. The increase was mainly due to the professional service fees charged to the general and administrative expenses that were not directly related to the offering of the Company's ordinary shares in the United States.
Other Income, net
Total net other income for the third quarter of 2020 were RMB5.05 million, compared with RMB0.02 million for the same quarter of 2019. The increase was contributed by the government grants received and recognized in the third quarter of 2020 to support the development of local private schools.
Net Loss
Net loss for the third quarter of 2020 was RMB3.33 million, compared with net loss of RMB5.36 million for the same quarter of 2019.
The net loss incurred in the third quarter was caused by the industry seasonal effect. No revenue from tuition fees, meals or accommodation services is generated in July and August which are the summer vacation in China, but fixed costs still remain. However, the financial results of the fourth quarter will not be affected by this seasonal effect.
Net Loss Attributed to Ordinary Shares
Basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company for the third quarter of 2020 were both RMB0.07, compared with basic and diluted net loss per share of RMB0.11 for the same quarter of 2019.
Basic and diluted net loss per ADS attributable to ADS holders of the Company for the third quarter of 2020 were both RMB0.33, compared with basic and diluted net loss per ADS of RMB0.54 for the same quarter of 2019.
Cash and Working Capital
As of September 30, 2020, the Company had total cash and cash equivalents and short-term investment balances of RMB17.67 million, a decrease of RMB27.06 from RMB44.73 million as of December 31, 2019. The decrease was mainly due to the repayment of bank loans.
Outlook
For the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company currently expects:
- Net revenues to be between RMB50.0 million to RMB55.0 million, which would represent an increase of approximately 4.8% to 15.3% from RMB47.7 million for the same quarter last year;
This forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary view on the current business situation and market conditions, which is subject to change.
About Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd.
Founded in Lishui City, China, Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. is one of the top 10 private primary and secondary education institutions in Zhejiang Province. The Company's education philosophy is to guide the healthy development of students and to establish a solid foundation for their lifelong advancement and happiness. For more information, please visit: www.lixiangeh.com.
Exchange Rate Information
This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB6.7896 to US$1.00, the rate in effect as of September 30, 2020 published by the Federal Reserve Board.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward- looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's strategies, future business development, and financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the Chinese private education market; Chinese governmental policies relating to private educational services and providers of such services; the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
For more information, please contact:
Siyi Ye
Tel: +86-578-2267142
Email: irlxeh@lsmxjy.com
Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(RMB, except share data and per share data, or otherwise noted)
December 31, 2019
September 30, 2020
RMB
RMB
US$
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
24,722,917
17,665,051
2,601,781
Short-term investments
20,005,217
—
—
Accounts receivable, net
1,251,480
—
—
Amounts due from related parties
12,754,388
—
—
Inventories
1,169,405
1,589,944
234,173
Prepayments and other current assets
436,192
1,264,197
186,196
Total current assets
60,339,599
20,519,192
3,022,150
Non-current assets:
Property and equipment, net
204,193,521
206,123,563
30,358,722
Land use rights
38,667,172
37,961,986
5,591,196
Intangible assets
16,667
12,917
1,902
Other non-current assets
60,724
38,267,890
5,636,251
Total non-current assets
242,938,084
282,366,356
41,588,071
Total assets
303,277,683
302,885,548
44,610,221
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Short-term borrowings
83,600,000
12,900,000
1,899,965
Accounts payable
9,261,689
7,711,763
1,135,820
Deferred revenue, current
17,729,391
69,309,690
10,208,214
Salaries and welfare payable
13,318,001
4,629,706
681,882
Amounts due to related parties
719,400
365,400
53,818
Taxes payable
27,226
155,855
22,955
Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities
5,763,399
12,134,953
1,787,285
Total current liabilities
130,419,106
107,207,367
15,789,939
Non-current liabilities
Deferred revenue, non-current
1,712,296
645,148
95,020
Total non-current liabilities
1,712,296
645,148
95,020
Total liabilities
132,131,402
107,852,515
15,884,959
Commitments and contingencies
Shareholders' equity:
Ordinary shares
—
35,326
5,203
Additional paid-in capital
11,200,000
11,200,000
1,649,582
Statutory reserves
50,807,520
50,807,520
7,483,139
Accumulated other comprehensive income
—
(478)
(70)
Retained earnings
109,138,761
132,990,665
19,587,408
Total shareholders' equity
171,146,281
195,033,033
28,725,262
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
303,277,683
302,885,548
44,610,221
Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(RMB, except share data and per share data, or otherwise noted)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2019
2020
2020
2019
2020
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net revenues:
Revenue from tuition, meal and
accommodation services
15,272,956
54,227,989
17,116,602
2,521,003
97,150,457
102,293,764
15,066,243
Other revenue
3,616,743
364,248
2,395,092
352,759
4,681,290
3,124,994
460,262
Revenue from related parties
593,333
417,143
417,143
61,439
1,779,999
1,251,429
184,316
Total net revenue
19,483,032
55,009,380
19,928,837
2,935,201
103,611,746
106,670,187
15,710,821
Cost of revenues
(21,584,703)
(29,410,452)
(23,597,632)
(3,475,556)
(65,936,194)
(77,389,745)
(11,398,278)
Gross (loss)profit
(2,101,671)
25,598,928
(3,668,795)
(540,355)
37,675,552
29,280,442
4,312,543
Operating expenses:
General and administrative expenses
(2,582,123)
(5,563,822)
(4,285,388)
(631,169)
(6,605,027)
(11,646,478)
(1,715,341)
Total operating expenses
(2,582,123)
(5,563,822)
(4,285,388)
(631,169)
(6,605,027)
(11,646,478)
(1,715,341)
Income from operations
(4,683,794)
20,035,106
(7,954,183)
(1,171,524)
31,070,525
17,633,964
2,597,202
Interest expense
(726,536)
(465,048)
(444,055)
(65,402)
(2,794,711)
(1,770,857)
(260,819)
Interest income
17,037
14,757
23,991
3,533
43,487
49,956
7,358
Change in fair value of short-term
investments
10,875
3,502
—
—
10,875
(1,715)
(253)
Other income, net
23,248
571,449
5,048,930
743,627
2,502,878
7,940,556
1,169,517
(Loss) Income before income tax
(5,359,170)
20,159,766
(3,325,317)
(489,766)
30,833,054
23,851,904
3,513,005
Income tax expense
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Income from operations, net of tax
Net (loss) income
(5,359,170)
20,159,766
(3,325,317)
(489,766)
30,833,054
23,851,904
3,513,005
Net (loss) income attributable to the
Company's ordinary shareholders
(5,359,170)
20,159,766
(3,325,317)
(489,766)
30,833,054
23,851,904
3,513,005
Net (loss)income
(5,359,170)
20,159,766
(3,325,317)
(489,766)
30,833,054
23,851,904
3,513,005
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
—Foreign currency translation
adjustment, net of nil tax
—
—
—
—
—
(478)
(70)
Comprehensive (loss) income
(5,359,170)
20,159,766
(3,325,317)
(489,766)
30,833,054
23,851,426
3,512,935
Net (loss)earnings per share
ordinary shareholders
—Basic and diluted
(0.11)
0.40
(0.07)
(0.01)
0.62
0.48
0.07
Weighted average number of ordinary
shares used in per share calculation
—Basic and diluted
50,000,000
50,000,000
50,000,000
50,000,000
50,000,000
50,000,000
50,000,000