LINCOLN, Neb., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Real estate investment firm Lloyd Jones today has announced the acquisition of Woodlands at Hillcrest, an 89-unit, 10973-bed senior housing community in Lincoln, Nebraska. The assisted- living and memory-care community is the latest in Lloyd Jones' growing portfolio of senior and multifamily assets; the firm expects to close on several additional senior-housing acquisitions within the next few weeks.
Built in 2018, the community is well-appointed with a café and bistro, fitness area, multiple activity rooms, and putting green, plus a separate wing for its memory care residents. It is located within ten miles of four hospitals, six shopping centers, two malls, and the Lincoln Airport.
Woodlands at Hillcrest will be operated by Lloyd Jones Senior Living, the firm's senior housing management division, and rebranded as AVIVA Woodlands. AVIVA is Lloyd Jones' collection of senior living assets consisting of new, ground-up developments and recently constructed communities. AVIVA offers residents a maintenance-free lifestyle, personalized services, curated activities, robust health and wellness programs, and state-of-the-art amenities.
While the Nebraska acquisition may represent a new geographical territory for Lloyd Jones, the firm is not new to senior housing; its founder and chairman, Chris Finlay, has been in the industry for more than 30 years.
"We're proud to be bringing Lloyd Jones and the AVIVA brand to Lincoln," said Finlay. "Our team is excited to show the community what AVIVA is all about—providing best-in-class service, care, and programming for our residents and their families, as we have been doing for decades."
For more information about Lloyd Jones and AVIVA Woodlands, visit http://www.lloydjonesllc.com and http://www.avivawoodlands.com .
About Lloyd Jones LLC
Lloyd Jones LLC is a real estate investment firm with 40 years in the industry under the continuous direction of Chairman/CEO, Christopher Finlay. Based in Miami, the firm specializes in multifamily and senior housing investment, development, and management. It has recently added a hotel acquisition division. Investment partners include private and institutional investors and family offices around the world. To learn more about Lloyd Jones, visit http://www.lloydjonesllc.com
Media Contact
Janalyn Oronos, Lloyd Jones LLC, 1 3054159910, joronos@lloydjonesllc.com
SOURCE Lloyd Jones LLC