LAS VEGAS, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LMBPN® Publishing, a global leader in indie digital book publishing, announced today that it has entered into an exclusive agreement with RosettaBooks to publish the first six books of David Brin's Out of Time series.
Through this agreement, the Out of Time series will be introduced to LMBPN's extensive global sci-fi fan base. Additionally, it will allow both companies to combine their marketing reach to further expand on David Brin's award-winning platform.
Michael Anderle, President/Chief Executive Officer at LMBPN, said, "Partnering with another publishing company is still new to us at LMBPN, but when the opportunity arose to embark on a new venture with RosettaBooks, allowing us to publish David Brin, I immediately said yes! David is a Hugo*, Locus*, Campbell*, and Nebula* Award winner, and his writing aligns with our aim to deliver high-quality, entertaining stories our readers want to read and reread over and over."
David Brin comments: "I crafted the Out of Time premise – kids from both our own time and past eras are hurtled forward to save a 24th Century in terrible crisis – to offer readers of all ages adventures filled with tension, thoughtfulness and optimism about the power of youth to courageously and ingeniously make a difference. Novels by some of the best living science fiction authors - Nancy Kress, Sheila Finch and Roger Allen – run with this fun premise, using characters from history, the present and an exciting future to weave a saga like no other."
Arthur Klebanoff, Chief Executive Officer at RosettaBooks said, "After 20 years as an independent eBook publisher building a catalog of over 800 perennial backlist titles, we are pleased to enter a targeted marketing agreement with one of the leaders in science fiction publishing. I am confident that the combination of LMBPN and RosettaBooks will serve the authors and both companies well."
About David Brin
Dr. David Brin is an American scientist and author of science fiction. He has received the Hugo, Locus, Campbell, and Nebula Awards. His novel The Postman was adapted as a feature film and starred Kevin Costner in 1997. Brin's nonfiction book The Transparent Society won the Freedom of Speech Award of the American Library Association and the McGannon Communication Award.
About LMBPN® Publishing
Founded in 2015, LMBPN® has rapidly become an industry leader in the digital sci-fi and urban fantasy genres. The company has gained a loyal global fan base that consistently propels LMBPN's books into Amazon.com*, Inc. top ranks and has made founding author Michael Anderle a #1 ranked sci-fi author. LMBPN's digital catalog presently includes over seven hundred titles, many of them in the top 1,000 on Amazon.com*, and over two hundred titles on Audible.com* through LMBPN Audio and close to three hundred titles licensed for audio through partners such as Dreamscape Media*, Graphic Audio*, Tantor Media*, and Podium Audio*. Combined, the current series in the company's portfolio have sold over 4,000,000 books, and over a billion pages have been read on Amazon's Kindle Unlimited*.
About RosettaBooks
RosettaBooks is a leading independent publisher headquartered in New York City. Launched in 2001, it pioneered by building an 800-eBook catalog of iconic titles, including those from popular sci-fi authors Arthur C. Clarke, Richard Matheson, Ben Bova, and John Wyndham. For the past five years, RosettaBooks' trade book program has focused on high-profile thought-leadership and nonfiction titles. RosettaBooks distributes its print titles through Simon & Schuster and publishes its own eBook editions on all platforms worldwide. Most of its titles are licensed to leading independent audiobook publishers for simultaneous release with the hardcover and eBook editions.
