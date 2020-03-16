LAS VEGAS, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LMBPN® Publishing, a global leader in independent digital book publishing, has announced the signing of best-selling author Dakota Krout to an exclusive multi-year publishing agreement. This collaboration will allow LMBPN® to expand into a new genre, LitRPG, while at the same time introducing Dakota Krout to a large group of new readers who prefer to read in German. Dakota has successfully published his books in English under Mountaindale Press* and has been a leading voice in LitRPG. By signing with LMBPN®, he will be able to expand his fan base by working with a group which has proven a great ability to engage German reading fans in a unique way.
Michael Anderle, Chief Executive Officer and President of LMBPN®, said, "LMBPN® Publishing is very excited to work with Dakota and is honored that he and Mountaindale Press have entrusted our company with the German translation rights for all current books in his bestselling LitRPG series The Completionist Chronicles. As a fan, I found that Dakota's character development infused with unique humor delivers stories that create a devoted following."
Dakota Krout said, "I'm very excited to work with LMBPN®, and Michael Anderle in particular. I have nothing but respect for them, as not only do they have an amazing publication record, they have proven time and again that they truly care about the people who work with them."
About LMBPN® Publishing
Founded in 2015, LMBPN® has rapidly become an industry leader in the digital sci-fi and urban fantasy genres. The company has gained a loyal global fan base who consistently propels LMBPN®'s books into Amazon.com*, Inc. top ranks and has made founding author Michael Anderle a #1 ranked sci-fi author. LMBPN®'s digital catalog presently includes over six hundred titles, many of them in the top 1,000 on Amazon.com*, and over two hundred titles on Audible.com*. Combined, the current series in the company's portfolio have sold over 4,000,000 books.
Visit http://LMBPN.com or contact Judith.Anderle@LMBPN.com
About Dakota Krout
Dakota is a best-selling author, who was chosen as Audible's* top 5 fantasy pick of 2017, has been a top 10 bestseller on Audible* and top 15 bestseller on Amazon*. He draws on his experience in the military to create vast terrains and intricate systems. His history in programming and information technology helps him bring a logical aspect to both his writing and his company while giving him a unique perspective for future challenges.
Dakota and Danielle Krout, a husband and wife team, are the founders, owners, and form the executive leadership of the indie publishing company Mountaindale Press. Mountaindale Press focuses mainly on LitRPG and GameLit titles.
Visit https://www.mountaindalepress.com for more company information.
