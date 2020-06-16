SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LMC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lennar Corporation and a leader in apartment development and management, today announced the official opening of Vitri, a contemporary mixed-use apartment community in the heart of Scottsdale Quarter.
While preleasing and first move-ins occurred earlier in the year, the official opening announcement coincides with the community's reopening and resumption of onsite leasing after the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. Future residents will continue to have access to virtual and online options, as well.
The luxury community, which consists of 300 apartment homes and 38,000 square feet of ground-level retail space, overlooks Scottsdale Quarter and the variety of gourmet restaurants, bars, retail shops and entertainment options contained within the popular open-air shopping center.
"The thriving North Scottsdale submarket has been undersupplied with true high-end rental product that goes beyond the typical commodity-like Class A apartments being built today," said Scott Johnson, division president of the Mountain and Southwest regions for LMC. "We're thrilled to deliver to the market a community that is second to none in quality and finishes in a what we believe is the best location in the entire state."
Located at 15125 N. Scottsdale Road, the various attractions located directly below Vitri's residential levels include the state's only Amazon store, in addition to the widely popular Culinary Dropout, a restaurant, bar and live music venue also known as The Yard. The walkable experience within the 28-acre Scottsdale Quarter includes immediate access to an additional 80 retailers and restaurants.
Vitri offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes and a selection of upscale penthouse layouts. Apartment homes feature two distinct contemporary schemes that incorporate the latest in design trends. Plumbing fixtures, hardware, and appliances in each interior scheme incorporate either matte black or brushed gold in a coordinated design throughout the home. Kitchen appliance packages include GE's premium Café line with a gas range, double oven and wine refrigerator. Additional features include floor-to-ceiling storefront glass, frameless glass-enclosed showers and keyless entry. Penthouse homes include 11-foot ceilings, upgraded flooring, smart-home lighting, automatic roller shades and custom-built wine bars.
The community also offers a variety of lifestyle-enhancing amenities, including an elevated pool deck with two hot tubs, steam and sauna rooms, a Skydeck lounge with incredible panoramic views, a two-story state-of-the-art fitness center, exclusive wine lounge with private temperature-controlled lockers, pet grooming facilities and an executive work lounge with collaborative and private office space. Residents also have access to 24-hour digital package lockers with text notifications, electric-vehicle charging stations and a bike storage room with individual lockers. Residents also have access to a full-service onsite concierge.
Vitri adds to LMC's presence in the Phoenix area. It joins Nexa, located in North Tempe, and Muse, located in midtown Phoenix.
LMC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lennar (NYSE:LEN), is a multifamily real estate development and operating company with a diverse portfolio of institutional quality multifamily rental communities across the US. LMC has a 31,800-unit pipeline of communities ranging from operating to under pre-development that exceeds $12 billion of high-rise, mid-rise and garden apartments.
LMC creates extraordinary communities where people can live remarkably.
